vivo v60 5g now available in india

Vivo V60 5G is sold in different colours including Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue shades. Users can get a 10% discount on the purchase with select leading banks.

Vivo V60 5G has launched in India. The company launched this phone last week. The company has launched this phone with a powerful camera and a big battery. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear, all fine-tuned by ZEISS. The Vivo V60 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. It has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The new thing about the camera is that this time there's multi-focal portait mode, meaning users can shoot in 85mm and 100mm.




This will change the photography game for users owning a Vivo V60 5G. The device comes with a FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with support for up to 5000nits of peak brightness. There's a 6500mAh battery in the phone with support for 90W fast-charging. The phone has IP68 and IP69 certification.

Vivo V60 5G Price in India

This phone is now available in India. The Vivo V60 5G is available in four variants:

  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 36,999
  • 8GB+256GB = Rs 38,999
  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 40,999
  • 16GB+512GB = Rs 45,999

The phone is sold in different colours including Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue shades. Users can get a 10% discount on the purchase with select leading banks.

