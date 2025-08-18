iphone 17 production in india goes live

Apple's iPhone 17 will launch next month in September. iPhone 17 series is expected to have four devices - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Out of these four, the iPhone 17 is now under production in India at Foxconn's Bengaluru unit. Foxconn is a Taiwanese company that is the largest manufacturer of iPhones globally. The Bengaluru unit of Foxconn is the company's second largest manufacturing facility in the world. The largest facility is in China. Note that according to CNBC-TV18, the commpany is also producing the iPhone 17 in Chennai and that facility has also started manufacturing.

Read More - Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Apple is looking to scale the production of iPhones in India. In the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Apple assembled iPhones worth an estimated $22 billion in India. This number is likely to rise in FY26. In the United States, the majority of iPhones sold in June 2025 came from the India, said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Read More - iPhone 17 Launch a Month Away

One major challenge that Apple and Foxconn will face in the near future is the elevated tariff levels from the Trump government. While Apple can still manufacture iPhones in India at scale and sell them globally, it would become expensive to sell them in the US (United States). This is because US is imposing a 50% tariff on goods imported from India. This would lower the margin of iPhones for Apple signficantly in the country. However, Apple always has the room for increasing the price of its devices.

Apple's looking to get a majority of its iPhone production out of the China market and move to countries such as India and China. It will allow the company in stabilising operations and also have more options in case tensions between US and China elevate.