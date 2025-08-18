iPhone 17 Production in India Goes Live

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple is looking to scale the production of iPhones in India. In the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Apple assembled iPhones worth an estimated $22 billion in India.

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone 17 will launch next month in September.
  • iPhone 17 series is expected to have four devices - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
  • Out of these four, the iPhone 17 is now under production in India at Foxconn's Bengaluru unit.

Follow Us

iphone 17 production in india goes live

Apple's iPhone 17 will launch next month in September. iPhone 17 series is expected to have four devices - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Out of these four, the iPhone 17 is now under production in India at Foxconn's Bengaluru unit. Foxconn is a Taiwanese company that is the largest manufacturer of iPhones globally. The Bengaluru unit of Foxconn is the company's second largest manufacturing facility in the world. The largest facility is in China. Note that according to CNBC-TV18, the commpany is also producing the iPhone 17 in Chennai and that facility has also started manufacturing.




Read More - Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Apple is looking to scale the production of iPhones in India. In the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Apple assembled iPhones worth an estimated $22 billion in India. This number is likely to rise in FY26. In the United States, the majority of iPhones sold in June 2025 came from the India, said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Read More - iPhone 17 Launch a Month Away

One major challenge that Apple and Foxconn will face in the near future is the elevated tariff levels from the Trump government. While Apple can still manufacture iPhones in India at scale and sell them globally, it would become expensive to sell them in the US (United States). This is because US is imposing a 50% tariff on goods imported from India. This would lower the margin of iPhones for Apple signficantly in the country. However, Apple always has the room for increasing the price of its devices.

Apple's looking to get a majority of its iPhone production out of the China market and move to countries such as India and China. It will allow the company in stabilising operations and also have more options in case tensions between US and China elevate.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

And if u complain Trolls come and ask you to question man Mohan Singh or something

MTNL Defaults on Rs 8700 Crore Loan Repayment

Phoenix96 :

Too much to handle. From now onwards after my current recharge finishes maybe I will port it to Airtel coz…

Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

Phoenix96 :

lmao. But here in my area coverage is good. Though I strongly believe that BSNL should now launch blanket 4G…

BSNL is Giving Rs 6000 Discount on Broadband

Phoenix96 :

Bhai BSNL se bhi darr lagta hain abtoh.. :(

Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

Faraz :

209 is still available in value section. But 199 half month plan is not available anymore, nor 249. 239 is…

Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments