iPhone 17 Launch a Month Away

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple always keeps stuff under wraps till the time the launch event happens. All the Apple fans are waiting for Tim Cook's announcement followed up by Apple's emails to customers about the launch. Stay tuned for more info on the devices.

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone 17 series is going to launch in the near future.
  • To be precise, it is about a month away.
  • Apple launches new iPhones every year in September.

Follow Us

iphone 17 launch a month away

Apple's iPhone 17 series is going to launch in the near future. To be precise, it is about a month away. Apple launches new iPhones every year in September. It usually happens in the second or third week of the month. This time, a new slim iPhone is expected to come, namely iPhone 17 Air. So the four models this time will be iPhone 17 (vanilla), iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air will likely have all the power, minus the battery life of the regular iPhone 17. It will be interesting to note if there are any camera differences between the Air and the regular iPhone 17.




Read More - Unix UX-1519 Powerbank with Foldable Cables Launched in India

Reports online suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will launch on September 9, 2025. The other reports online suggest that the launch will take place between September 8 - 12, 2025. Most things online are hinting at September 9, 2025 launch. The official launch date should be announced somewhere around August end.

Read More - Vivo V60 5G: Three Things that Make the Phone Unique

Apple always keeps stuff under wraps till the time the launch event happens. All the Apple fans are waiting for Tim Cook's announcement followed up by Apple's emails to customers about the launch. Stay tuned for more info on the devices.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

Don't dream. They don't provide any kind of extra data, except 1gb data loan. I took that loan, and ported…

Vodafone Idea Offering Extra Data Until August 31, 2025

Grs :

How much uptime network does BSNL has can you confirm?

Vodafone Idea Struggles in North East; TRAI Drive Test Puts…

Sujata :

XD

BSNL Activates Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam Protection for Mobile Users

Sahil Shah :

When will Vi and Jio start? Also, any news if Vi, Jio, Airtel will support RCS on iPhone?

BSNL Activates Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam Protection for Mobile Users

abhijith :

Good bsnl ! I have hope in you !

BSNL Activates Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam Protection for Mobile Users

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments