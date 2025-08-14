iphone 17 launch a month away

Apple's iPhone 17 series is going to launch in the near future. To be precise, it is about a month away. Apple launches new iPhones every year in September. It usually happens in the second or third week of the month. This time, a new slim iPhone is expected to come, namely iPhone 17 Air. So the four models this time will be iPhone 17 (vanilla), iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air will likely have all the power, minus the battery life of the regular iPhone 17. It will be interesting to note if there are any camera differences between the Air and the regular iPhone 17.

Reports online suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will launch on September 9, 2025. The other reports online suggest that the launch will take place between September 8 - 12, 2025. Most things online are hinting at September 9, 2025 launch. The official launch date should be announced somewhere around August end.

Apple always keeps stuff under wraps till the time the launch event happens. All the Apple fans are waiting for Tim Cook's announcement followed up by Apple's emails to customers about the launch. Stay tuned for more info on the devices.