Vodafone Idea Announces CEO Transition: Abhijit Kishore to Succeed Akshaya Moondra

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) today announced a key leadership change, with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Abhijit Kishore set to take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel from August 19, 2025. He will succeed Akshaya Moondra, whose three-year tenure as CEO concludes on August 18, 2025.

The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors during its meeting held earlier today. The appointment follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

From COO to CEO

Kishore, who has been with Vodafone Idea since March 2015, has served in several senior leadership roles, both at the circle and corporate levels. As COO, he oversaw the company’s operations nationwide. Prior to that, he led the enterprise business as Chief Enterprise Business Officer and was instrumental in expanding Vodafone Idea’s footprint in key segments.

During his tenure as Circle Business Head for Gujarat and Kerala, Kishore spearheaded the launch of India’s first 4G service, marking a milestone in the country’s telecom evolution. With more than 27 years of experience in the Indian telecom industry, he brings deep expertise in operations, strategy, and customer engagement.

An alumnus of Delhi University and FORE School of Management, Kishore has also completed senior leadership programs at IIM Ahmedabad and London Business School.

Outgoing CEO’s Tenure

Akshaya Moondra took charge as CEO on August 19, 2022, during a challenging period for the company, steering it through a competitive market landscape. His tenure was marked by efforts to stabilize the company’s financial position and strengthen its market presence.

Looking Ahead

Kishore’s three-year term will run until August 18, 2028. As Vodafone Idea continues to navigate intense competition in India’s telecom sector, his leadership is expected to focus on operational excellence, technology upgrades, and strategic partnerships to drive growth.