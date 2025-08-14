Vodafone Idea Announces CEO Transition: Abhijit Kishore to Succeed Akshaya Moondra

Kishore, the current COO, has over 27 years of telecom experience, has led multiple senior roles since joining VIL in 2015, and was instrumental in launching India’s first 4G service. His three-year term will run until 18 August 2028.

Highlights

  • Abhijit Kishore, current Chief Operating Officer (COO), to take over as CEO and Key Managerial Personnel from 19 August 2025.
  • Akshaya Moondra’s 3-year tenure ends on 18 August 2025.
  • Kishore has been with Vodafone Idea since 2015, holding multiple senior roles, including Chief Enterprise Business Officer and Circle Business Head for Gujarat & Kerala.

vodafone idea ceo abhijit kishore succeed akshaya moondraVodafone Idea Limited (VIL) today announced a key leadership change, with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Abhijit Kishore set to take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel from August 19, 2025. He will succeed Akshaya Moondra, whose three-year tenure as CEO concludes on August 18, 2025.

The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors during its meeting held earlier today. The appointment follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.




From COO to CEO

Kishore, who has been with Vodafone Idea since March 2015, has served in several senior leadership roles, both at the circle and corporate levels. As COO, he oversaw the company’s operations nationwide. Prior to that, he led the enterprise business as Chief Enterprise Business Officer and was instrumental in expanding Vodafone Idea’s footprint in key segments.

During his tenure as Circle Business Head for Gujarat and Kerala, Kishore spearheaded the launch of India’s first 4G service, marking a milestone in the country’s telecom evolution. With more than 27 years of experience in the Indian telecom industry, he brings deep expertise in operations, strategy, and customer engagement.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Offering Extra Data Until August 31, 2025

An alumnus of Delhi University and FORE School of Management, Kishore has also completed senior leadership programs at IIM Ahmedabad and London Business School.

Outgoing CEO’s Tenure

Akshaya Moondra took charge as CEO on August 19, 2022, during a challenging period for the company, steering it through a competitive market landscape. His tenure was marked by efforts to stabilize the company’s financial position and strengthen its market presence.

Looking Ahead

Kishore’s three-year term will run until August 18, 2028. As Vodafone Idea continues to navigate intense competition in India’s telecom sector, his leadership is expected to focus on operational excellence, technology upgrades, and strategic partnerships to drive growth.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

