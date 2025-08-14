Vodafone Idea Offering Extra Data Until August 31, 2025

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, is offering extra data to customers. The plans are available for recharge now. The four plans which are offering extra data cost Rs 1749, Rs 3499, Rs 3699, and Rs 3799. The telecom operator is giving this offer to customers from August 1 to August 31, 2025. All the Hero Unlimited plans are available in most telecom circles of the country. Let's take a look at these plans, their price, and the benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1749 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1749 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and offers 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 180 days. Under the offer, with this plan, users will get 30GB of additional data for 45 days. The plan offers users the chance to utilise unused data between Monday to Friday on Saturday and Sunday under the Weekend Data Rollover offer. Then there's data delight, and unlimited night data between 12 am to 6 am every day.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3499 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3499 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. There are Hero Unlimited benefits which includes the following benefits: Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night benefit. The Rs 3499 plan will offer 50GB of additional data for 90 days under the offer.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3699 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3699 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service valdity of this plan is again 365 plan. Users get one year of JioHotstar mobile subscription with the plan. Again, there are Hero Unlimited benefits bundled with the plan. The plan offers 50GB of data for 90 days to the customers under the offer.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3799 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3799 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is also 365 days. There's one year of Amazon Prime Video mobile subscription with the plan. Users get Hero Unlimited benefits with the plan and 50GB of add-on data for 90 days with the plan under the offer.