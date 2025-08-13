Lumos to Expand Fiber Network Across Lorain, Cuyahoga Counties



Lumos, an American fiber optic internet provider and network infrastructure company, has announced its fifth large-scale expansion in Ohio, bringing fiber internet to Lorain and Cuyahoga counties. The project will add nearly 3,000 miles of new fiber infrastructure, extending service to more than 226,000 addresses across 27 cities and communities, the company — now part of T-Mobile Fiber — announced on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Fifth Major Expansion for Lumos in Ohio

The expansion will deliver symmetrical upload and download speeds to homes, small businesses and multifamily properties through T-Mobile Fiber, with large businesses and bulk MDU complexes served under the Lumos brand. Communities set to benefit include Lorain, Elyria, Amherst, Avon, Avon Lake, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights and Cleveland Heights.

Speeds, Plans, and Pricing

Lumos says its fiber network, which powers T-Mobile Fiber's residential service, is designed to support remote work, online learning, telehealth and other high-bandwidth needs. Where the network is already live, plans start at USD 55 per month for 500 Mbps with unlimited data, no equipment or installation fees, and a five-year price guarantee.

"With our network coming soon to Lorain and Cuyahoga counties, families can tap into online learning, telehealth, remote work, and more without skipping a beat," said Lumos CEO Brian Stading.

Community Leaders Praise Project

Local leaders welcomed the move, citing its economic and social benefits. Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker said the infrastructure will provide "improved connectivity to essential education, health care, commerce and entertainment services." Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick Ward called it "a project that will strengthen our community for residents of all ages and lifestyles." Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell noted that competition in the broadband market will help meet "current and future digital demands" across diverse neighbourhoods.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025.