Eutelsat, Tata Nelco Sign Agreement for LEO Services in India

Eutelsat and Nelco, two companies in the space communications space have signed an agreement to offer LEO (low earth orbit) services across India. This will be to deliver Eutelsat OneWeb connectivity across the country. The satcom (satellite communication) companies have been waiting for the clearance from the government for commercial spectrum use. The allocation method is yet to be decided.

Under the agreement, OneWeb India Communications, Eutelsat’s local operating entity, will partner with Nelco to deliver secure, low-latency LEO connectivity for customers on land, at sea, and in the air. Service coverage will extend across India’s borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, supporting a wide range of secure government and enterprise applications.

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC, Eutelsat and Director of OneWeb India, said, "We are proud to partner with Nelco, part of the respected TATA Group, to deliver advanced LEO connectivity services in India. This agreement strengthens our strategic footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing connectivity markets and underscores our commitment to supporting India’s digital and security ambitions."

PJ Nath, Managing Director and CEO of Nelco, said, "We are pleased to partner with Eutelsat to bring OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity services to India. This partnership marks a significant step in enabling reliable, secure, and high-speed communication solutions based on LEO services for critical sectors across land, sea, and air."