TRAI Releases Manual to Benchmark Broadband and Mobile Coverage in Buildings



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. This is the country's first standardised framework to assess how well buildings are equipped to deliver high-speed, reliable digital access.

Why Digital Connectivity Ratings Matter

With over 80 percent of mobile data consumed indoors and modern construction materials often weakening 4G and 5G signals, the department says the initiative aims to ensure robust in-building networks for work, education, healthcare, and daily services. The manual, developed under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, sets uniform assessment standards for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) and provides guidelines for property managers and service providers to build and maintain future-ready infrastructure.

Key Features of the TRAI Framework

According to the Ministry of Communications, the framework defines clear parameters for rating properties, including fibre readiness, in-building mobile coverage, Wi-Fi reach, broadband speeds, and overall user experience. It also enables buyers, tenants, and businesses to make informed decisions based on verified connectivity performance, while encouraging developers to integrate strong digital infrastructure from the design stage.

"In the 21st century, digital connectivity is not a luxury—it is essential infrastructure, just like electricity or water. Today, it powers growth, innovation, and opportunity. This framework is a decisive step towards making every building in India ready for the Digital India vision, enabling more citizens to participate fully in our connected economy and laying the foundation for inclusive national growth," said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI.

Digital Transformation in India

The Ministry noted that over the past decade, India has undergone a rapid digital transformation, reshaping how citizens work, learn, access healthcare, and engage with public services. Reliable digital infrastructure now underpins economic growth, innovation, and social welfare. With most data usage occurring indoors, ensuring robust in-building digital connectivity has become critical.

Consultation and Stakeholder Feedback

To address this, the regulations were notified on October 25, 2024, followed by a draft manual issued on May 13, 2025, for public consultation. TRAI received feedback from 14 stakeholders, including service providers, infrastructure companies, consumer bodies, and prospective DCRAs, with one organisation submitting counter-comments. The final manual incorporates refined definitions, clearer criteria, and strengthened implementation guidelines, reflecting inputs from the consultation process.

According to TRAI, the ratings will be applied uniformly nationwide, ensuring credibility and consistency, and will play a key role in improving user experience as India's digital economy expands.