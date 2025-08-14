Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Tecno Spark Go 5G has just launched in India. This is an affordable 5G phone from Tecno that's priced under Rs 10,000. The phone has a Google Pixel inspired back camera layout. There are three very simple colours, but elegant ones. This definitely will look good in the hands of the people. What's interesting is that this time, there's a no-network communication mode present too. The phone has 5G CA (carrier aggregation) support and features the segment's first 4x4 MIMO for a more stable connectivity experience. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.

Read More - OnePlus to Make Premium Tablets Locally in India

Tecno Spark Go 5G Price in India

Tecno Spark Go 5G has launched in India for a single memory variant of 4GB+128GB for Rs 9,999. The phone will go on sale on August 21, 2025 at retail outlets across India. The phone will be available in the following colour options - Ink Black, Sky Blue, Turquoise Green, and Bikaner Red.

Read More - Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date

Tecno Spark Go 5G Specifications in India

Tecno Spark Go 5G features a 6.74-inch 120Hz refresh rate display. It runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM which can be expanded by another 4GB virtually and 128GB of internal storage.

The device features a 6000mAh battery, which is quite big. The phone is quite light, the brand claims it to be the lighest 5G phone in the segment. There's IP64 rating on the phone. Tecno has given special attention on the communication features of the device. There's support for No Network Communications mode, aand then there's support for 4x4 MIMO and 5G CA. This is a good differentiation by the brand, because it is also meaninful for the customers.