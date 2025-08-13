Infinix Hot 60i 5G is now confirmed to launch in India soon. The device has already come to Bangladesh, but that was a 4G only variant. In India, likely due to a rise in demand for 5G devices, Infinix has gone with 5G support. The phone will mostly featurer a MediaTek Dimensity SoC (System on a Chip). Some details of the device have now been confirmed along with the launch date. Let's take a look below.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date

Infinix Hot 60i 5G will come to the Indian market on August 16, 2025. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart. The device will be available in four colours - Sleek Black, Shadow Blie, Plum Red, and Monsoon Green. The Infinix Hot 60i 5G will likely come at a price tag of Rs 10,000-12,000.

The expected specifications is that the device may come with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. Note that these specifications aren't confirmed by the brand, but based on the information available online, we expect these details to be correct. The launch is only a few days from here, thus, let's wait to see what will be the price and complete list of specifications.