Vivo V60 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo's latest V series phone - Vivo V60 5G has launched in India. This is a phone that camera lovers will definitely want to check out. The V60 5G comes with a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto sensor along with ZEISS Shooting modes. It has IP69 rating making it a very durable and strong device. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset. Let's take a look at the complete specifications list and price.









Vivo V60 5G Price in India

Vivo V60 5G is available in four memory variants in India:

8GB+128GB = Rs 36,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 38,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 40,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 45,999

The phone will be available in three colours - Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold. It will have discount offers with up to 10% discount on select bank credit cards. Further, the phone will be available soon on online platforms to purchase. Now let's look at the specs.

Vivo V60 5G Specifications in India

Vivo V60 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution support and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The local peak brightness supported by the phone is 5000nits, which is impressive.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS primary sensor, 50MP telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide angle sensor. The phone also features a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The device packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. It will run on Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15 out of the box. There's IP68 and IP69 certification, meaning the phone will be water proof.