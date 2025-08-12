BSNL Partners with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia for 5G and AI Training Hub in Jabalpur



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Ericsson India, Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India to accelerate India's digital transformation and strengthen the telecom skilling ecosystem. The agreements were formalised at a ceremony in the capital on August 11, 2025, in the presence of Union Minister for Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya M Scindia, senior government officials, BSNL leadership, and representatives of the partner companies.

BRBRAITT, Jabalpur at the Core

The initiative will be anchored at BSNL's apex training institute, the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur. It forms part of the Department of Telecommunications' plan to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at the institute, envisaged as an industry-led national hub for telecom R&D, skill development, and entrepreneurship.









"Aimed at accelerating India's digital transformation and strengthening the skilling ecosystem, these partnerships will roll out advance training initiatives in 5G, AI/ML, networking, and digital technologies at BSNL's apex training institute," the Ministry of Communications said.

Ericsson

As part of the collaboration, Ericsson will set up a 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT, offering hands-on training and online learning modules under its Ericsson Educate Programme to over 2,000 students annually.

According to the official release, the students undergoing the 5G Onsite training will benefit from the classroom infrastructure being provided by BSNL. "Students undergoing the online training part of the Ericsson Educate program will benefit from Ericsson's global curriculum, trainers, and lab facilities — creating a world-class learning environment aligned with national priorities."

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, said: "This collaboration is an investment in building a future-ready workforce to lead innovation in 5G, IoT, and advanced telecom technologies."

Qualcomm

Qualcomm will establish a Qualcomm Institute focusing on advanced 5G and AI training for students, BSNL trainers, and government stakeholders. The programme will include premium online content, live sessions, and internships. Qualcomm will sponsor training for the first 100 participants in the inaugural year.

Cisco

Cisco will leverage its Cisco Networking Academy Program to enhance skills in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure. Cisco will provide free access to online curriculum and digital tools, while BSNL will coordinate implementation across non-profit educational institutions nationwide.

Nokia

Nokia will support the creation of a 5G Centre of Excellence and AI/ML Lab, training 300 students annually in 5G radio, core networks, and AI/ML applications. It includes a joint certification programme by Nokia and BRBRAITT, with support from the Telecom Sector Skill Council.

Government Vision for Global Leadership

Minister Scindia described the initiative as "a landmark step in building a skilled and future-ready telecom workforce through collaboration between BSNL and leading global technology companies." He noted" "Backed by industry leaders such as Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Qualcomm, and BSNL, the program will train over 2,000 students annually, with Phase 1 investments exceeding Rs 1 crore." The Minister added that the courses—ranging from short two-week modules to intensive 84-hour programs—"aim to position Jabalpur as a hub for cutting-edge technology education."

Reaffirming India's global ambitions, Scindia stated: "From local to global—India will not just make in India, but make for the world. Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation." Calling for stronger partnerships, he emphasized, "Government and industry are two sides of the same coin. Together, we can turn the aspirations of our youth into reality."

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal underscored the partnership model, which aims to train not only public sector staff but also students and industry personnel. "It's a private-public partnership where four companies, along with BSNL, are joining hands to train not only public sector staff and trainers, but also students and employees of telecom service providers through short-, medium-, and long-term courses."

"And we hope that this will provide a fillip to the employment, economy, not only to the state of Madhya Pradesh, but to the rest of the country," the Telecom Secretary added.

"In the long term, the initiative aims to form a broad consortium of Indian and global tech stakeholders to collectively drive training, innovation, and research in advanced telecom domains," the Ministry of Communications said.