OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, recently launched the K13 Turbo series in India. There are two phones namely OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G. OPPO has focused on keeping the device's performance super tight and powerful with this series. The phones are also the first in India to feature a built-in cooling fan. This will allow the phone to stay cool even during intense gaming sessions. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the devices.









Read More - Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Price in India

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will be available in two memory variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 27,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 29,999

This phone will be available in three colours - White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick.

The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G will be available in two memory variants as well:

8GB+256B = Rs 37,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 39,999

This phone will be avaailable in three colours too - White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick.

Read More - Direct Spectrum Allocation Not Tenable in India: COAI

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Specifications in India

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G comes with a 6.8-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with support for 1.5K reslution, peak brightness support of 1600nits, and 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The K13 Turbo on the other hand features the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. In the OPPO K13 Turbo, you will again find the same camera setup. The devices will get two years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates. There's a 7000mAh battery in both phones with support for 80W fast-charging.