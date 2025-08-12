Jio Rs 999 or Rs 949 Plan, Which is Better

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, has two prepaid plans on offer which are priced almost the same. There's one Rs 999 plan and then another Rs 949 plan. Both these plans have a price difference of just Rs 50. They also offer similar data benefits - 2GB every day. So why is one plan different from the other? Let us explain here.









Reliance Jio Rs 999 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 999 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan offers unlimited 5G and a service validity of 98 days. As a part of promotional Jio Unlimited offer, users will get JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 949 Plan

Jio's Rs 949 plan also comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The Rs 949 plan offers unlimited 5G and a service validity of 84 days. This plan also offers JioHotstar, but for 84 days only. At this point, till the time there's the promotional offer, the Rs 999 plan is a better value option for the consumers.

With both plans, users are almost getting simiilar benefits. But with the Rs 999 plan, there's more validity and more data essentially as users get the plan for more days for effectively similar cost. The plans are available on the website of Jio and mobile app MyJio. The good thing about the Rs 949 plan is that it will always offer JioHotstar, even when the promotional offer from the Rs 999 plan goes away. This way, users who want JioHotstar in the long-term, can continue to recharge with the Rs 949 plan. Also, the JioHotstar promotional offer is applicable only once per user. So keep that in mind if you are recharging with the Rs 999 plan the second time.