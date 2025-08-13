Vivo Vision Launching on August 21, 2025

Vivo, a Chinese tech giant, is launching a new mixed reality (MR) headset called Vivo Vision. This product will be called Vivo Vision Exploration Edition. This will be the second such headset from the company after the Vivo XR Elite. The launch will take place for the China market on August 21, 2025. This will be one of the select major Android MR headsets that will come to the market in the near future.

Vivo Vision Launch Time, and What to Expect

Vivo Vision will launch on August 21, 2025, at 2:30 PM local China time. This one will weigh 380 grams, which is super light compared to the 650 grams that Apple's Vision Pro weighs. The reduced weight will definitely add to the experience of the user. They will get less strain on the nose and head during prolonged use. The Vivo Vision MR will have at least six cameras on the front so that the system can accurately understand the real-world and offer improved immersion experience to the customers.

There will be a Qualcomm processor inside the Vivo Vision MR. Note that the exploration edition will not be commercially available for users in 2025. Interested users can register for in-store trial sessions after the launch.