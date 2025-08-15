Airtel Black Home Entertainment Plan Explained

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1199 broadband plan comes with Wi-Fi connection that offers 100 Mbps of speed to the users. This is symmetrical speed for both upload and download if it is a fiber connection.

  • Bharti Airtel's bundled service called Airtel Black offers conveince of a single bill and multiple services to customers.
  • This streamlines budget and expenses for users. Today, we will look at an Airtel Black plan that users who are looking for home entertainment would love.
  • We are talking about the Airtel Black Rs 1199 plan.

Bharti Airtel's bundled service called Airtel Black offers conveince of a single bill and multiple services to customers. This streamlines budget and expenses for users. Today, we will look at an Airtel Black plan that users who are looking for home entertainment would love. We are talking about the Airtel Black Rs 1199 plan. This plan offers both TV benefits and a fiber broadband connection to the users. It is available for users across the nation.  With AirFiber, the reach of home services for Airtel has expanded significantly. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits.




Bharti Airtel Rs 1199 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1199 broadband plan comes with Wi-Fi connection that offers 100 Mbps of speed to the users. This is symmetrical speed for both upload and download if it is a fiber connection. Users get 3.3TB of monthly data with the plan. Then, there's IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) benefits with Rs 350 worth of channels included. If users want, they can also get the landline instruments separately and ask Airtel to connect it for them at no additional cost as landline is a benefit bundled for the users with the plan.

Being an Airtel Black customer has its own advantages. It is not just that users will have to pay a single bill. Users will also get free service visits and priority resolution from the company. Further, users can add more services to this plan if they want. If the user wants to add a postpaid mobile SIM, he/she can do that. The broadband connection can also be upgraded for more speeds and OTT benefits. Already, users get Google One, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix and more benefits with this plan.

Expert Opinion

