Redmi Turbo 5 India First Look

Highlights
- Redmi Turbo 5 will be available in India in multiple colours, we have one of it.
- The device is all set to launch on June 16, 2026.
- Many of its specifications have already been confirmed and you can read it here.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Varun Kashyap & Sridevi Reddy
Co-Founders, Zithara.ai
Transforming Indian Offline Retail and Customer Engagement Using AI
Redmi Turbo 5 will be available in India in multiple colours, we have one of it. The device is all set to launch on June 16, 2026. Many of its specifications have already been confirmed and you can read it here. Xiaomi is aiming to target the premium segment of users who are into gaming with this device. The phone features MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, and pairs LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. This article will not discuss much about the device. We are only here to show you some images of the phone.
Redmi Turbo 5 First Look
Stay tuned for more information on this device and a full review!
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