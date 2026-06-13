iFixit Confirms Trump T1 Phone Is a Rebranded HTC U24 Pro

Trump Mobile T1 Phone, marketed as the “Made In USA” phone, has a new teardown video released by iFixit showing that it’s a 2024-launched HTC U24 Pro inside with matching components, internal layout with just a few changes on the outside design.

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Key Highlights A recent iFixit teardown video exposed the Trump T1 Phone for using the internal layout specification of the Chinese-made HTC U24 Pro phone from 2024.

The phone was launched for a price tag of $499, which can be reserved with a $100 advance payment.

A U.S. senator has issued an order to the FTC to investigate the market claims for calling itself “Made IN USA” phone and shipment delays.

Over and above, it took around 7-8 months of production delays, and users have now started receiving their units and have gotten themselves into a controversy. USA senator directed the FTC to involve and investigate this phone’s market claim and the reasons behind shipment delays.

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Trump T1 Phone Faces Backlash After Teardown Reveals It’s Just a Reskinned HTC

The mobile phone was not officially launched, but production of the phone started somewhere in mid-May 2026.

The teardown video was released by iFixit, where advanced X-ray imaging techniques were used with a hands-on teardown video to expose what’s inside the Trump T1 Phone.

When investigating the components inside, it was found that the core specification and internal layout matched exactly with the HTC U24 Pro, which resulted in facing a lot of backlashes as the phone was marketed as a “Made In USA” phone and later even changed to “Assembled In USA.”

A spokesperson related to this matter, Chris Walker, has rejected the claims, calling them “inaccurate.” It was shared that the Trump T1 Phone’s 10 of the important components are assembled in Florida. Although iFixit has claimed majority of the parts in the Trump T1 Phone in the chassis and display are imported pre-assembled from China.

Right now, USA senator Elizabeth Warren and others have issued orders for the FTC to investigate this controversy and the marketing claims.

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Trump T1 Phone – Specification and Features

Talking about the spec sheet, the HTC phone and the Trump T1 Phone offer the same spec inside. The phone has a 6.78-inch display on the front with peak FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the power side, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is a mid-range 5G supporting chipset.

The phone comes with a trio-housed camera on the rear with a 50MP main sensor coupled with a 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and we get a 5000mAh battery which can be charged with a 30W fast wired charging.

Other features include a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, an in-display fingerprint reader, and you get the Truth Social app pre-installed. Truth Social is a social media app that was launched and is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group.

This app was launched as an alternative version of the social media platform X, which is now owned and operated by Elon Musk. The phone was launched for a price tag of $499, which can be pre-booked by paying $100 at first.