Unix UX-1519 Powerbank with Foldable Cables Launched in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Unix UX-1519 is priced at just Rs 2,499. The powerbank comes with one year warranty and is available to be purchased from Unix's official website. It is also available at leading retail outlets across the country.

Highlights

  • Unix has just launched a new powerbank called UX-1519.
  • This is a powerbank with unique foldable inbuilt cables.
  • What's unqiue about the powerbank is that it is compact.

Follow Us

unix ux 1519 powerbank with foldable cables

Unix has just launched a new powerbank called UX-1519. This is a powerbank with unique foldable inbuilt cables. What's unqiue about the powerbank is that it is compact. It is convenient to carry and will work with all the devices including Android and iOS. The UX-1519 powerbank supports 22.5W fast-charging and has four output options. It also has a sleek LED display. Let's take a look at the price and other features also.




Read More - Vivo V60 5G: Three Things that Make the Phone Unique

Unix UX-1519 Price in India

Unix UX-1519 is priced at just Rs 2,499. The powerbank comes with one year warranty and is available to be purchased from Unix's official website. It is also available at leading retail outlets across the country.

Read More - POCO M7 Plus 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Unix UX-1519 Specifications in India

Unix UX-1519 comes with a high-density lithium polymer cells, it ensures safe and stable charging. There's an LED display which provides users with the convenience to check battery percentage at a glance. It will fit easily into the pocket of the users.

There's one high-speed USB port, 1 Type-C input and output port, along with two in-built cables. This will allow users to charge up to four devices together. The 22.5W fast output ensures efficient power display.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

abhijith :

Good bsnl ! I have hope in you !

BSNL Activates Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam Protection for Mobile Users

shivraj roy :

yeah ,they get non stop hero with 5G for just 299 there

Vodafone Idea Offering Extra Data Until August 31, 2025

shivraj roy :

new plans rolling out ,might take a while to show up

Vodafone Idea Offering Extra Data Until August 31, 2025

shivraj roy :

no it has netflix on it

Vodafone Idea Offering Extra Data Until August 31, 2025

shivraj roy :

you dont get any spam calls when you don't have network to begin with - BSNL probably

BSNL Activates Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam Protection for Mobile Users

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments