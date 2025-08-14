Unix UX-1519 Powerbank with Foldable Cables Launched in India

Unix has just launched a new powerbank called UX-1519. This is a powerbank with unique foldable inbuilt cables. What's unqiue about the powerbank is that it is compact. It is convenient to carry and will work with all the devices including Android and iOS. The UX-1519 powerbank supports 22.5W fast-charging and has four output options. It also has a sleek LED display. Let's take a look at the price and other features also.

Unix UX-1519 Price in India

Unix UX-1519 is priced at just Rs 2,499. The powerbank comes with one year warranty and is available to be purchased from Unix's official website. It is also available at leading retail outlets across the country.

Unix UX-1519 Specifications in India

Unix UX-1519 comes with a high-density lithium polymer cells, it ensures safe and stable charging. There's an LED display which provides users with the convenience to check battery percentage at a glance. It will fit easily into the pocket of the users.

There's one high-speed USB port, 1 Type-C input and output port, along with two in-built cables. This will allow users to charge up to four devices together. The 22.5W fast output ensures efficient power display.