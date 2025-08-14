BSNL Activates Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam Protection for Mobile Users



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the nationwide roll-out of its network-side anti-spam and anti-smishing protection for mobile customers. The system blocks suspicious and phishing URLs in SMS messages at the network edge, ensuring malicious links are not delivered to users. Legitimate OTPs, banking alerts and government notifications will continue to be delivered in compliance with TRAI's DLT/UCC framework.

Also Read: BSNL to Launch AI, ML-Based Spam Detection Solution

AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Integration

"The solution was previewed during India Mobile Congress 2024 and is now being extended across BSNL circles as part of ongoing cutovers," the Ministry of Communications announced on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Encourages Users to Familiarise Themselves to Tackle Cyber Scams

Developed in partnership with India-based cloud communications provider Tanla, the solution combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, reputation intelligence and link expansion to detect threats in real time. The technology integrates with the blockchain-based DLT system adopted by Indian telecom operators to curb unsolicited commercial communication.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Launches AI-Powered Spam SMS Identification Solution

Protection for BSNL Mobile Customers

According to BSNL, the system detects over 1.5 million scams daily, identifies more than 35,000 unique fraudulent links and flags over 60,000 scam-related WhatsApp and mobile numbers every month. Powered by four proprietary AI/ML engines, the platform is designed for 99 percent-plus efficacy against smishing and operates at a national scale with integrations across major web and messaging platforms to counter emerging threats.

Also Read: Airtel Launches AI-Powered Network Solution for Spam Detection

The protection is enabled by default for all BSNL mobile subscribers in live circles, requiring no installation or settings changes. The operator said the initiative will materially reduce the risk of credential theft and payment fraud for its customers.

"If you are a BSNL customer, malicious-link SMS are automatically blocked at delivery, materially reducing the chance of credential theft and payment fraud," the Ministry said.