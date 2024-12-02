Vodafone Idea Launches AI-Powered Spam SMS Identification Solution

Reported by Kripa B 0

The new AI and ML-powered solution detects and flags spam messages in real time, enhancing user safety and providing a clutter-free mobile experience.

Highlights

  • Over 24 million spam messages detected and flagged.
  • Incoming suspicious messages are labeled Suspected Spam.
  • AI-powered system delivers real-time protection.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Launches AI-Powered Spam SMS Identification Solution
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it is rolling out a spam management solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to protect its users from spam SMS threats. According to Vodafone Idea, this real-time system identifies and flags potential spam, such as phishing links and unauthorised promotions, enhancing user safety and delivering a clutter-free mobile experience.

Also Read: Airtel Launches AI-Powered Network Solution for Spam Detection




Real-Time Spam Detection System

Since its initial testing phase, the solution has detected and tagged over 24 million spam messages, Vi said noting that Incoming messages identified as suspicious will now be labeled as "Suspected Spam," enabling users to avoid potential scams.

"With spam messages on the rise, which are often used as a gateway to frauds, Vi's Spam SMS solution will safeguard customers by identifying and managing unsolicited and potentially harmful text in real-time," the company said.

Commenting on the development, Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said: "As more customers embrace digital communication, we recognise the growing threat posed by SMS-based spams and potential scam attempts. Our AI-powered spam detection technology reinforces our commitment to customer safety by delivering proactive, real-time protection. Vi is focused on staying ahead of these threats and empowering customers with information to make their mobile experience safer."

As part of its commitment to customer safety and experience, Vi said it is continuously working to develop solutions to curb spam, including voice calls, to ensure its users are further protected from unsolicited calls.

Also Read: Airtel Deploys AI Based Speech Analytics Solution to Improve Customer Experience

Vi Tackles Digital Fraud

These measures complement Vi's existing initiatives, such as enabling a user-friendly mobile app interface for filing spam complaints. This includes automatic capture of spam content, sender numbers, and dates, as well as whitelisting trusted URLs in brand messages.

Vi also uses consumer feedback and complaints into its Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) detection system, which identifies patterns of bulk calls—such as calls made from a single number to many different recipients—and restricts their use to prevent further abuse.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Enhances Network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Spectrum Upgrades

Machine Learning Improves Spam Detection

Leveraging machine learning algorithms, the predictive system learns from incoming data patterns such as phishing links, unusual sender details and phrases commonly used in spam messages to enhance its detection capabilities over time, Vi explained.

Additionally, Vi said it runs regular user awareness campaigns to support efforts against digital fraud. The service operates automatically, requires no setup or app installation, and is free of charge, offering robust protection against phishing and scam attempts.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

In all honestly, only a part of 6Ghz should be handed over not the whole cake. Nextgen WiFi needs the…

DoT Plans to Refarm 1100 MHz Spectrum Across Ministries and…

Phoenix96 :

There are no actual use cases per se' for 6G. Better focus on uncapped 5G-A networks and smart network routing…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Phoenix96 :

Tryna cutdown costs using cheaper Li-Ion battery lmao :D Realme be like YE LE TEHELKA GT 7 Pro :D

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Phoenix96 :

at the end of the day, its all about WHO DOES BETTER OPTIMIZATIONS ;)

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj Roy :

damn thats not good and also yes airtel wants SA for FWA only hence maybe

AI to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Medical Advancements: Mukesh Ambani

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments