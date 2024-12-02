10 Years since OnePlus One Launched in India, a Revisit

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

It has been 10 years since OnePlus launched the OG OnePlus One in India. It was the first smartphone ever released by OnePlus in India. The launch took place on this very day, December 2, 2024. In 10 years, OnePlus has launched many products in the country and is soon going to launch the OnePlus 13 too. OnePlus started out as an online-only brand in partnership with Amazon in India.




OnePlus One launched in India with a price tag of Rs 21,999 with 64GB internal storage. The device was launched exclusively via Amazon through an invite-based system.

OnePlus One came with a 5.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It featured a 3100mAh battery with a 13MP camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP sensor at the front. One of the highlights of this device was support for 4G connectivity. The device supported FDD-LTE and TD-LTE radio connectivity.

The device ran on Android 4.4.4 (KitKat) out of the box. 10 years down the line, OnePlus has built itself into a major smartphone player in India, with OG devices such as the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, and more. The original strategy of OnePlus was to focus on online distribution, but now, the company has expanded in India with a more affordable Nord lineup and is also selling offline.

OnePlus has merged into OPPO and both companies share resources with each other. Now, you can get a keyboard, earbuds, phone, tablet, smartwatch, router, and more from OnePlus. Additionally, OnePlus has opened several experience stores for its customers throughout major cities in India. The company has further partnered with many vendors to expand its service centers in the country aggressively.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

