OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Open. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Open in October 2023, and since then, it has been one of the best folding smartphones in the world. OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 started rolling out recently. While the beta version was out for a long time, OnePlus started rolling out the stable version of OnePlus 12 only a few weeks ago. The OnePlus Open is still the most premium smartphone from OnePlus available in the market right now.









With OxygenOS 15, the device will get the all-new animations, flux themes, and other new features of the operating system. The AI features will also be a part of the update. Users can enhance clarity of an image, remove reflection from the AI Reflection Eraser, and with the AI notes, users can write and polish their thoughts on the go.

OnePlus also introduced live photos with the OxygenOS 15 update. Floating windows and split view support were already there on the device, but now, it has been enhanced and smoothened out. With the OnePlus Share, users can now also transfer files between OnePlus and iOS devices very smoothly. Even sharing live photos is now possible between the OnePlus and iOS devices.

At present, only the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open are the two devices that are getting OxygenOS 15 stable update. It is rolling out in stages, and thus, you will have to keep looking out for the software update if you own either of these devices. OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025 and that would likely be one of the best folding smartphones too!

It is great to see OnePlus not refreshing the foldable category every year, and taking its time to build on the innovation part.