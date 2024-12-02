BSNL Partners with Skypro to Launch Nationwide IPTV Service



State-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has teamed up with IPTV service provider Skypro to offer television and internet services to its FTTH subscribers across India. The partnership will provide BSNL customers with access to over 500 HD/SD/Live TV channels, over 20 OTT platforms, and other value-added services and interactive features, all without the need for a set-top box. The service will be available on smart TVs, powered by BSNL's broadband network.

Seamless TV Viewing with IPTV Technology

According to the official release, Skypro, leveraging BSNL's extensive rural broadband penetration in India, will offer its services free of cost to all BSNL FTTH subscribers. The collaboration was officially launched on November 28, with plans to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers. BSNL aims to expand the service nationwide and internationally in the future.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Kumar Karaha, BSNL CGM Punjab Circle said, On November 28th, CMD, Robert Ravi launched our new Internet TV (IFTV) service, powered by Skypro's state of art IPTV platform. "This service offers FTTH customers access to popular channels like Colors, Star, Zee, and sports channels like Star Sports, with no need for separate bandwidth and set-top box. After thorough testing, we're ready to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers. We also plan to expand internationally, providing BSNL users with easy access to this exciting new feature."

Starting with Punjab Circle

"We are starting from Punjab Circle and the service will extend to other circles soon. Our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions that transform the way people consume content," said Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, Chief Technology Officer of Skypro.

Skypro says its state-of-the-art technology offers the lowest latency, multi-CDN, low bandwidth, low channel zapp time and crystal clear viewing experience for the customer.

Skypro's Cloud Gaming Platform

Established in 2019, Skypro, which has partnered with over 100 ISPs across India, also plans to launch Oneplay, an online cloud gaming platform, enabling users to stream games on any device without the need for high-end gaming consoles, with progress saved in the cloud for seamless gaming experiences. This service will enable rural India access to high-end games at a fraction of cost, the company said.