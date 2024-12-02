BSNL Partners with Skypro to Launch Nationwide IPTV Service

Reported by Kripa B 0

Skypro and BSNL team up to deliver over 500 live TV channels, OTT platforms, and cloud gaming to subscribers across India.

Highlights

  • Over 20 OTT Platforms: Integrated into a single service without the need for a set-top box.
  • Free Service: IPTV offerings available free for BSNL FTTH subscribers.
  • Cloud Gaming: Skypro's Oneplay platform enables gaming on any device without high-end consoles.

Follow Us

BSNL Partners with Skypro to Launch Nationwide IPTV Service
State-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has teamed up with IPTV service provider Skypro to offer television and internet services to its FTTH subscribers across India. The partnership will provide BSNL customers with access to over 500 HD/SD/Live TV channels, over 20 OTT platforms, and other value-added services and interactive features, all without the need for a set-top box. The service will be available on smart TVs, powered by BSNL's broadband network.

Also Read: BSNL Not Considering Tariff Hike Anytime Soon, CMD Says: Report




Seamless TV Viewing with IPTV Technology

According to the official release, Skypro, leveraging BSNL's extensive rural broadband penetration in India, will offer its services free of cost to all BSNL FTTH subscribers. The collaboration was officially launched on November 28, with plans to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers. BSNL aims to expand the service nationwide and internationally in the future.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Kumar Karaha, BSNL CGM Punjab Circle said, On November 28th, CMD, Robert Ravi launched our new Internet TV (IFTV) service, powered by Skypro's state of art IPTV platform. "This service offers FTTH customers access to popular channels like Colors, Star, Zee, and sports channels like Star Sports, with no need for separate bandwidth and set-top box. After thorough testing, we're ready to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers. We also plan to expand internationally, providing BSNL users with easy access to this exciting new feature."

Starting with Punjab Circle

"We are starting from Punjab Circle and the service will extend to other circles soon. Our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions that transform the way people consume content," said Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, Chief Technology Officer of Skypro.

Skypro says its state-of-the-art technology offers the lowest latency, multi-CDN, low bandwidth, low channel zapp time and crystal clear viewing experience for the customer.

Also Read: BSNL to Transition to 5G Network by June 2025, Says Telecom Minister: Report

Skypro's Cloud Gaming Platform

Established in 2019, Skypro, which has partnered with over 100 ISPs across India, also plans to launch Oneplay, an online cloud gaming platform, enabling users to stream games on any device without the need for high-end gaming consoles, with progress saved in the cloud for seamless gaming experiences. This service will enable rural India access to high-end games at a fraction of cost, the company said.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : SM7775 7+ will be based on ARM cores and not Oryon cores.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Don't give Samsung ideas to stick to 5000 mah for another three years.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Phoenix96 :

Sukoon is reading JIO lose subscribers, nevertheless this is only indicative of low paying customer cleanup so that Ambani chachu…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Phoenix96 :

You will have to manually activate the service in BSNL selfcare app, and enabling DND feature software button inside the…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Phoenix96 :

In all honestly, only a part of 6Ghz should be handed over not the whole cake. Nextgen WiFi needs the…

DoT Plans to Refarm 1100 MHz Spectrum Across Ministries and…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments