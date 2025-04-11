BSNL 5000 4G Sites Go Live in Rajasthan

Overall, BSNL's 75,000 sites are approximately on air. The company is expected to make all 1 lakh sites on air by the end of June 2025 quarter.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, said that over 5000 of its 4G sites are now live in Rajasthan. This is a major achievement by the company. All of the sites are powered by homegrown technology. BSNL is taking the technology from TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium that includes C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and Tejas Networks.




BSNL Rajasthan said, "By visionary leadership of CGMT Rajasthan and relentless dedication of PGM (CM) Rajasthan, this marks a significant leap in our 4G coverage, bringing seamless connectivity to the state."

Overall, BSNL's 75,000 sites are approximately on air. The company is expected to make all 1 lakh sites on air by the end of June 2025 quarter. The company said, "BSNL Rajasthan extend its sincere gratitude to all stakeholders—including TCS, Tejas, Skipper, HFCL, Ceragon, CM Vertical team, all other verticals, BA Heads, & their teams—for their invaluable efforts in making this achievement a reality."

After 4G, it will be 5G

Naturally, once the company has hit its milestone of 1 lakh 4G sites, it will look to deploy 5G. For that, BSNL has already started planning. The government officials have also confirmed that BSNL will launch 5G using homegrown tech after it has deployed 1 lakh 4G sites.

BSNL is the only telecom operator who hasn't launched commercial 5G services in any part of India. Vodafone Idea (Vi) started deploying 5G in Mumbai, Maharashtra in March 2025. In April 2025, Vi will launch its 5G in four more circles - Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka and Punjab. BSNL will also start deploying 5G soon, and thus, the competition between the telcos in the 5G space would also grow. It remains to be seen how fast BSNL can spread its 5G in India.

