BSNL to be Led by Robert J Ravi for Six More Months

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, doesn’t have anyone else to replace Robert J Ravi as the head of the company yet. Ravi has been at the helm of BSNL, serving as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). His term was supposed to end on April 15, 2026. However, now that has been extended further by six months, effective, April 15. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of the role for Ravi.

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Ravi used to be the deputy director general (DDG) at the Standards, Research and Innovation at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). On July 13, 2024, he was given the additional charge to serve as the CMD of BSNL and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited). Since then, Ravi has been given multiple extensions to lead the state-run telecom operator.

What Did BSNL Achieve Under Robert J Ravi?

Under Ravi’s leadership, BSNL has seen tremendous growth. The telco’s ARPU (average revenue per user) surpassed Rs 100 figure, and stood at Rs 101 at the end of FY26. The telecom operator even added new users. It is not just the overall subscriber base growth that BSNL saw, in fact, the telco saaw a rise in active users.

Further, BSNL completed deploying close to around 1 lakh 4G sites across India. Most of these sites are now commissioned and active for the users. BSNL is offering indigenous 4G to the users. The telco wants to expand the site count further for a better experience. BSNL, in fact, was able to deliver back-to-back quarterly net profits of Rs 262 crore (Q3 FY25 and Q4 FY25). The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of BSNL exceeded Rs 5,100 crore in FY25, with revenue growing 13% to Rs 17,705 crore in the first three quarters of FY26.