Airtel Maximum Limit for Mobile, DTH and Broadband Connections in One Airtel

Bharti Airtel recently started rebranding the Airtel Black service as One Airtel. The service essentially remains the same, but the branding changes. It is available across India. There’s a maximum limit to mobile, DTH (Direct-to-Home), and broadband connections that users can take under the One Airtel service. Mobile connections under One Airtel are only eligible if they are postpaid connections. Prepaid connections aren’t bundled under this service. So if you are going for the mobile connections, there’s a limit to how many you can take. But the limit is large enough that you can comfortably add your whole family, but if you are running an office, then you will need enterprise services as One Airtel won’t likely be enough for any medium sized enterprise. The same goes for Wi-Fi and DTH connections. Let’s take a look at that limit.

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One Airtel Connections Limit for Customers for DTH, Mobile and Broadband

If you are going for an IPTV (internet protocol) connections under One Airtel, then you can get a maximum of one connection here. That’s the limit set by Airtel. As for the DTH, mobile and broadband, there’s a set limit of 20 connections. These are plenty of connections. You essentially won’t need DTH or broadband connections up to 20 also in homes or offices. However, as for the mobile connections, there could be a scenario where a home or office is going for 20 postpaid connections, however, unlikely this scenario may sound. So for that, Airtel has set a limit of 20 connections.

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