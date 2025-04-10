bsnl 4g 5g coverage map goes live

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)'s network coverage map is now live for the users to access. While the map doesn't exactly pin point the network coverage at this moment, it is expected to be switched on in the near future. For now, the map is live and accessible by the users PAN-India. The map can be accessed through this link - https://bsnl.co.in/coveragemap. These coverage maps were mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Every telecom operator had the last date as March 31, 2025, to publish this map. While the private telcos had published their maps, BSNL was yet to do that.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling Comes to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

But now, that map is here. The telcos will likely optimise their maps in the near future to show correct and real time coverage data. TRAI recently confirmed that the coverage maps of all the telcos are now live. This is a major effort from TRAI in order to keep the customers informed about the services they are planning to purchase. The telecom operators will have to even showcase district level coverage of their networks. The coverage for 4G and 5G networks can be seen separately also.

Read More - OnePlus 13T will Come in 3 Colours

This would help the customers in evaluating which network would be the best choice for them in terms of coverage and experience. Reliance Jio's and Bharti Airtel's network coverage maps are fully functional and working. For Vodafone Idea, no such map is still showing up. Jio has the most extensive coverage of 5G and 4G networks in India. This has also been confirmed by Ookla and Opensignal in their respective reports showing the recent data. The coverage map for BSNL and Vi should be functional and fully visible soon.