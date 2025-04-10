Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling Comes to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling service is now available in the following circles - Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Punjab, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling service has finally expanded to a new region. It is now available for the customers in MP and CG circle (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh). This change has now been confirmed by Vi. With this, Vi's VoWi-Fi or voice over Wi-Fi calling is available in a total of 20 circles. Wi-Fi calling is a major need for customers when they are indoors. Many a time, network is not strong when someone is indoors. In such scenarios, people can connect with their fiber based or now airfiber based Wi-Fi network for a crystal clear voice calling experience. Let's take a look at all the circles/states where Vi's Wi-Fi calling is now available.




Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling Availability

Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling service is now available in the following circles - Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Punjab, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

Vi customers in these regions will get access to Wi-Fi calling. This will ensure that they have a decent voice calling experience, regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors. Note that Vi doesn't charge anything extra for users to be able to make Wi-Fi calling. Also, most of the new devices that launch today support Wi-Fi calling if they are in the mid-range or premium segment.

To access Wi-Fi calling service, just switch on Wi-Fi calling for your SIM via settings on your mobile app. You can also switch it off at will in case your experience is hindered due to any reason. If you have any issues with your handset with regards to Wi-Fi calling, then you can reach out to Vi customer care in case you are a Vi customer.

