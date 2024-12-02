Jio Toll-Free Number Service On Special Discount Now: Check Details



India's largest telecommunications service provider, Reliance Jio, not only offers consumer services but also a range of services for enterprises (B2B segment) in India. In fact, Jio said it is continuing to gain market share in the enterprise business segment, along with its digital service offerings to these enterprises, as mentioned during its Q2FY25 earnings call.

JioBusiness Solution: Toll-Free Number Service

That said, Jio offers JioBusiness Solution, a first-of-its-kind offering designed to help micro, small, and medium businesses (SMBs) leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses. Now, as part of its JioBusiness Solution, Jio is offering a "Toll-Free Number Service" at a special discount of Rs 299 per month as a six-month promotional offer, applicable on plans starting from Rs 1,001.

Key Features of JioBusiness Solution

According to the website, JioBusiness is an integrated solution that brings together enterprise-grade voice and data services with digital solutions to offer unmatched value. "With just 1/10th the cost of what an SMB would spend towards connectivity, productivity, and automation tools, JioBusiness offers a lot more - up to 1 Gbps speed with symmetric upload and download, static IP, voice services and a slew of digital services designed to scale operations," Jio said on its website.

With JioBusiness Solution, customers get High-Speed Internet (HSI) (up to 1 Gbps internet with symmetric upload and download speeds and static IP), Parallel Ringing (receive landline calls on mobile), JioAttendance (manage employee attendance, location, and working hours remotely), IP Centrex (stay connected with unlimited voice calls to anyone, anywhere in India), and JioMeet (Jio says—use India's own secure video conferencing for up to 24 hours daily for everyday business).

Business Tariff Plans

Just like its consumer offerings, Jio offers tariff plans for businesses at prices starting at Rs 501 with 50 Mbps download speeds, Rs 801 with 100 Mbps, Rs 1,001 with 200 Mbps, Rs 1,501 with 300 Mbps, Rs 2,501 with 500 Mbps, Rs 4,001 with 1 Gbps, and Rs 7,001 with 1 Gbps. These plans include high-speed internet, static IP, voice services (IP Centrex lines), parallel ringing, productivity tools with JioAttendance license, conferencing tools like JioMeet licenses, and other benefits based on the respective plan.

Payment Discounts for Businesses

Customers can make payments monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly, with Jio offering a 7.5 percent discount on half-yearly payments and a 15 percent discount on yearly payments. Installation and security deposits for quarterly subscriptions and above are waived, according to Jio.

However, a one-time installation fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable on all monthly plans. Please note that the Business Gateway (Wi-Fi ONT Router) is included in all JioBusiness Solution plans, while the Voice Gateway is included in plans starting from Rs 1,001.

Jio Advantage for Enterprises

Jio says enterprises can enjoy diversified advantages with JioBusiness Solution. These include deep industry expertise (with more than 28,000 bank branches connected to the Jio network), wide coverage with a pan-India fiber optic network spanning 30 lakh kilometers and connecting over 1,600 towns, standalone 5G, a single digital partner for multiple solutions, and assisted sales and onboarding.

Demand for Jio AirFiber Among SMBs

It should also be noted that Jio's AirFiber has seen demand not only from individual customers but also from enterprises. "When it comes to SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses)," Jio said during its Q2FY25 earnings call, "It is able to provide the fastest broadband experience, even up to 1 Gbps through AirFiber, means that most, a lot of the SMB's are now upgrading to these high-speed links."