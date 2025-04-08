Jio Finance Forays Into Digital Loan Against Securities via JioFinance App



Jio Finance Limited (JFL), the non-banking financial (NBFC) arm of Jio Financial Services (JFS), has announced the launch of its fully digital Loan Against Securities (LAS) offering, enabling customers to avail loans against shares and mutual funds through the JioFinance app.

Instant Digital Loans Secured by Investments

The LAS product allows customers to secure loans of up to Rs 1 crore at interest rates starting from 9.99 percent, with the entire process completed digitally within 10 minutes. The offering includes both Loan Against Shares and Loan Against Mutual Funds, and is designed to help customers meet short-term financial requirements without liquidating their investments.

Flexible Tenure and Zero Foreclosure Charges

Loans are provided for a maximum tenure of three years and come with zero foreclosure charges. Interest rates are tailored based on the customer’s individual risk profile. "By choosing LAS on the JioFinance app, customers gain convenient access to short-term funds, while keeping their long-term investment growth on track," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, April 8.

"The launch of Loan Against Securities is part of our comprehensive digital strategy aimed at transforming the way customers access and interact with financial services. With a strong focus on innovation and user experience, this launch is a significant step in our mission to make financial services more accessible, efficient, and customer-centric," said Kusal Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Jio Finance Limited.

Part of a Broader Digital Financial Ecosystem

The LAS facility is part of JFL’s broader strategy to expand its suite of lending solutions, which already includes home loans, loans against property, and corporate financing—all accessible via the JioFinance app.

The app also offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including UPI payments, money transfers, savings accounts, insurance, digital gold, and investment portfolio tracking, Jio Finance Limited added.