Reliance Highlights Digital Transformation Milestones for FY24-25: Check Them Out



Reliance Industries highlighted its key digital transformation milestones for FY24-25 in a post on X on April 1. The company highlighted its remarkable progress over the financial year, emphasising its commitment to innovation and connectivity. "As a leader in digital transformation, Reliance has made significant strides in the financial year 2024-2025. From completing one of the fastest 5G rollouts to revolutionising content with JioHotstar, we are committed to empowering millions with seamless connectivity and next-generation digital experiences," the post read.

Now, let's take a look at the key milestones in the story ahead.

1. Jio Platforms Wins National IP and WIPO Awards

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) wins National IP and WIPO Awards, recognising its pivotal role in driving India's digital leadership.

2. Reliance and Nvidia Collaborate on AI Infrastructure

Reliance and Nvidia collaborated on AI infrastructure in India to build the world's largest data center for AI innovation. In October last year, RIL and the US-based chip company Nvidia announced a partnership to develop AI infrastructure in India. As per the agreement, Nvidia will supply its Blackwell AI processors for a one-gigawatt data center that Reliance is building in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

3. Jio Unveils 'AI Everywhere for Everyone' Vision

Jio highlighted its vision of ‘AI Everywhere for Everyone,’ building national AI infrastructure with green energy data centers.

Speaking at RIL's 47th AGM, the Chairman stated that with its 'AI Everywhere for Everyone' vision, Reliance is building the foundation for a truly national AI infrastructure. The company plans to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, powered entirely by its green energy initiatives. Read more about it in the linked story.

4. Open Telecom AI Platform

Jio Platforms (JPL), in collaboration with US chipmaker AMD and telecom network gear makers Cisco and Nokia, announced at MWC25 plans to build an open Telecom AI Platform to enhance efficiency, security, capabilities, and new revenue opportunities for telecom service providers.

5. Launch of Sound-Pay Feature on Jio Phone

Jio, in January 2025, announced what it called an industry-first feature—Sound-Pay. This free-for-life feature empowers over 5 crore merchants with UPI alerts. More about this groundbreaking feature can be read in the linked story.

6. Launch of JioHotstar

JioStar, the joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar on February 14, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. This merger created a streaming platform offering 3 lakh hours of content and live sports coverage. More details can be found in the linked story.

7. Jio Transforms Home Security, Entertainment, and Connectivity

Jio highlighted that it is revolutionising home security, entertainment, and connectivity with Jio Home, TvOS, AI, and IoT integration.

Jio TvOS is the company's 100 percent homegrown operating system for the Jio Set-Top Box. Jio TvOS supports home entertainment features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, Jio Home IoT solutions are fully integrated with Jio TvOS.

8. Jio Financial Services Unveils JioFinance App

The JioFinance app, which was launched in beta mode on May 30, 2024, has crossed over 1 million downloads as of August 30, 2024. Some of the services already live on the platform include loans on mutual funds, savings accounts, UPI, bill payments, digital insurance, and recharges.

Through the JioFinance app, Jio Insurance Broking Limited (JIBL) is also offering embedded insurance for white goods at the point of sale, extended warranties for consumer durables and mobiles, the company said during Jio Financial Services Limited's (JFSL) 1st Annual General Meeting (post-listing).

9. Jio Finance Goes International

Reliance announced that Jio Finance went international by enabling payments in Paris, bringing global payments closer.

These are the nine digital transformation milestones highlighted by the Reliance account (@RIL_Updates) on X on April 1.

Great Place to Work Certification

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced in a post on X on April 3 that it has been Great Place to Work certified for the fifth consecutive year! The company stated that this recognition reflects its ongoing commitment to building a High-Trust, High-Performance culture at the workplace.