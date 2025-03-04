Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco, and Nokia Partner to Build Open Telecom AI Platform: MWC25



Jio Platforms (JPL), in collaboration with US chipmaker AMD and telecom network gear makers Cisco and Nokia, announced on Monday plans to build an open Telecom AI Platform to enhance efficiency, security, capabilities, and new revenue opportunities for telecom service providers.

Intelligence Layer for Telecom Services

Leveraging expertise across domains—including RAN, routing, AI data centers, security, and telecom—the companies said in a joint statement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 that the Telecom AI Platform will create a new central intelligence layer for telecom and digital services. This multi-domain intelligence framework will integrate AI and automation into every layer of network operations.

The AI platform will be large language model (LLM)-agnostic and utilise open APIs to optimise functionality and capabilities. It will harness agentic AI, both LLMs, domain-specific small language models (SLMs), and non-GenAI machine learning techniques to enable end-to-end intelligence for network management and operations.

First Deployment with Jio

The new Open Telecom AI Platform will be built with Jio as the first customer, creating a replicable reference architecture and deployable solution for the broader global service provider industry, according to the statement.

Additionally, the AI platform aims to foster the development and commercialisation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven telecom solutions. "Beyond transforming connectivity, this initiative is intended to drive innovation across the entire telecom and digital services ecosystem, enabling intelligent automation, optimizing network efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of AI-driven applications that enhance enterprise and consumer experiences," the companies said.

The companies described the planned platform as a solutions-oriented, multi-domain intelligence framework aimed at enhancing network security and efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

AI's Role in Telecom Transformation

"By harnessing agentic AI across all telco layers, we are building a multimodal, multidomain orchestrated workflow platform that redefines efficiency, intelligence, and security for the telecom industry," said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio. "In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, Jio is advancing the Open Telecom AI Platform to transform networks into self-optimizing, customer-aware ecosystems. This initiative goes beyond automation—it's about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem."

"By leveraging our broad portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions, service providers will be able to create more secure, efficient, and scalable networks. Together we can bring the transformational benefits of AI to both operators and users and enable innovative services that will shape the future of communications and connectivity," said Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD.

"Cisco is proud of the role we play here with integrated solutions from across our stack including Cisco Agile Services Networking, Data Center Networking, Compute, AI Defense, and Splunk Analytics. We look forward to seeing how the Telecom AI Platform will boost efficiency, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams for service provider customers," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco.

"The Telecom AI Platform will help Jio to optimize and monetize their network investments through enhanced performance, security, operational efficiency, automation and greatly improved customer experience, all via the immense power of artificial intelligence. I am proud that Nokia is contributing to this work," said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO at Nokia.