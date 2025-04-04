Reliance Jio has 3 Plans with 3GB Daily Data, Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Rs 449 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data offer. The service validity bundled with the plan is of 28 days.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has launched 5G in every nook and corner for users aross the country.
  • There are still many users who are relying on the telco's 4G data for heavy mobile usage and recharge with high-FUP (fair usage policy) or daily data plans.
  • Today, there are three prepaid plans from Jio that come with 3GB of daily data.

reliance jio has 3 plans with 3gb

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has launched 5G in every nook and corner for users aross the country. However, there are still many users who are relying on the telco's 4G data for heavy mobile usage and recharge with high-FUP (fair usage policy) or daily data plans. Today, there are three prepaid plans from Jio that come with 3GB of daily data. These plans offer unlimited 5G as well, but the 3GB FUP data also acts as a comfort for people who keep travelling in and out of 5G network and thus naturally require access to 4G as well.




Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Offer 3GB of Daily Data

There are three plans from Jio that come with 3GB of daily data. Here's a list of all of them:

Reliance Jio Rs 449 Plan - The Rs 449 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data offer. The service validity bundled with the plan is of 28 days. At present, Jio is also offering free access to JioHotstar Mobile for three months with this plan. There's also 50GB of free JioAICloud storage offered to the users with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 1199 Plan - The Rs 1199 plan from Reliance Jio also comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with unlimited 5G data offer. However, the service validity bundled with the Rs 1199 plan is of 84 days. There's 50GB of JioAICloud storage bundled with this plan too. Also, even with this plan users get free JioHotstar Mobile.

Reliance Jio Rs 1799 Plan - This is one of the most popular prepaid plans from Jio as it comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data along with a free Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days. The additional benefits of this plan includes JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days, 50GB of JioAICloud storage, and unlimited 5G data.

Note that the free JioHotstar Mobile subscription will be offered only until April 15, 2025.

