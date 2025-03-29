Reliance’s Jio Institute Hosts First Convocation Ceremony in Mumbai



Jio Institute, established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, marked a milestone by hosting its first convocation ceremony at its campus in Navi Mumbai. The event was attended by distinguished guests, faculty, students, and industry leaders.

Distinguished Guests

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India and Ex-Chairperson of State Bank of India (SBI), who was the chief guest for the occasion. Dipak C Jain, Vice Chancellor of Jio Institute, presided over the Convocation. Jalaj Dani, Trustee of the Governing Council and Co-Promoter of Asian Paints also graced the event.

"This momentous event marks the fruition of the vision of Jio Institute's chairperson Nita Ambani and Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who envisioned creating a world-class institution that would combine academic rigor with Indian values. The ceremony recognized the achievements of its students who have completed rigorous academic programs in a diverse range of disciplines, including cutting-edge Post Graduate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Digital Media and Marketing Communications, and Sports Management," ANI reported.

Raghunath A Mashelkar, Chancellor of Jio Institute, while addressing the students, emphasized the Institute's mission, "Jio Institute is not just an institution; it is a movement a beacon of learning where innovation, courage, and excellence converge to shape the leaders of tomorrow."

He continued by urging the graduates to "Stay curious, stay restless, stay compassionate. Let purpose be your compass and lead with integrity - be fearless, audacious, and unstoppable. The future belongs to you."

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the chief guest for the evening, in her convocation address remarked at the grand vision of Jio Institute. Drawing inspiration from the epic 'Mahabharata', she urged the students: "Whatever job is given to you, learn to excel at it, learn to think out of the box, and be the person who can be relied upon to meaningfully solution for challenges," she continued: "If you can do this, you will always find your place in every professional space."

Shailesh Kumar, Dean of Jio Institute, highlighted the institute's achievements. "Since its inception three years ago, Jio Institute has attracted meritorious students from 26 states across India and four countries, a testament to the institution's increasing recognition both domestically and internationally," he said.

He reportedly added that Jio Institute's one-year, full-time and residential PGPs are designed to combine an intensive industry-driven curriculum with project and case-based learning, interspersed with experiential learning intervention such as capstones, industry sessions and conferences, field visits, international immersion and internships.

Industry Partnerships and Recruitment

These students learnt from diverse faculty with expertise in both academia and industry with faculty coming from renowned universities like Northwestern, University of Houston, Georgia University, PACE University, University of California, University of New Haven, Victoria University, and Singapore Management University.

Additionally, practitioners from companies such as Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, McDonald's, TCS, Amul, Sony, Tata Play, Myntra, the World Pickleball League, and Hero Electric, among others, have brought industry experience to the classroom.

Companies such as EY, KPMG, PwC, Suzlon, Swiggy, GEP Worldwide, Bennet Coleman, Reliance, Motilal Oswal, Kotak Asset Management and Hindalco have been key recruiters. More than 50 companies offered internships to Jio Institute students this year, the report said.

Research and Global Recognition

The institute has made significant progress in research, with over 30 papers published in top-tier journals like Nature, IEEE Transactions, and Cell. Additionally, several faculty members have presented their work at conferences such as CVPR, MICCAI, and ICCV, the report added.

"With a collective sense of achievement, the graduating students flung their hats into their air, marking the fruition of the vision of Chairperson Nita Ambani and Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who envisioned creating a world-class institution that would combine academic rigor with Indian values," Jio Institute said in a statement on March 25, 2025.