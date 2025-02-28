Airtel Africa Pledges Digital Skills Training for 25,000 Nigerian Youth



Airtel Africa has announced its commitment to training 25,000 Nigerian youths from 80 local government areas across the country in digital and technology skills under the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) programme, a presidential initiative aimed at equipping young Nigerians with digital and technology skills.

Scholarships for Nigerian Students

In addition, Airtel Africa also announced 10 scholarships for Nigerian students to study technology-focused courses at Plaksha University in India under the Airtel Africa Fellowship. Driven by the Airtel Africa Foundation, this initiative aims to bridge the talent gap in the technology sector and support Nigeria's goal of becoming a global tech hub.

Meeting with President Tinubu

These commitments were announced following a meeting between Airtel Africa's Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and CEO, Sunil Taldar, with Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the State House in Abuja. Discussions also covered Airtel Africa’s ongoing investments in the Nigeria's telecom sector and digital economy, the company announced on February 28.

"Nigeria remains a strategic market for Airtel Africa, and we are fully committed to supporting the government's digital transformation agenda," said Sunil Bharti Mittal. "Through initiatives like the Airtel Africa Fellowship and our investment in 3MTT, we are ensuring that the youth of Nigeria have access to world-class education and digital skills."

Airtel-UNICEF Partnership

Airtel Africa also highlighted its continued efforts in education through the Airtel-UNICEF Reimagine Education Programme, which has onboarded 1,260 schools and over 600,000 students onto digital learning platforms like the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP).

Network Expansion and Financial Inclusion

While acknowledging these efforts, Mittal reaffirmed Airtel Africa's dedication to network expansion, service quality, and financial inclusion.

The company welcomed the recent designation of telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), acknowledging its role in strengthening Nigeria’s digital backbone. Airtel Africa further reaffirmed its commitment to expanding network coverage, enhancing service quality, and driving financial inclusion through its subsidiary, SmartCash PSB.

"Airtel Africa remains committed to working closely with the Government of Nigeria and all stakeholders to drive connectivity, digital skills development, and financial inclusion, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a leader in Africa’s digital economy," the company said.