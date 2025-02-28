Ooredoo Qatar Integrates Ericsson Mediation Into Network to Drive 5G Monetisation



Ooredoo Qatar has expanded its partnership with Ericsson to enhance 5G efficiency by introducing cloud-native Ericsson Mediation into its network. "With the deployment of Ericsson Mediation, Ooredoo Qatar will benefit from enhanced operational efficiency and more proactive management of growing data demands, supporting advanced use cases and revenue-generating opportunities," Ooredoo Qatar said in a joint announcement on February 25.

Enhancing 5G Monetisation

According to Ericsson, this integration enables Ooredoo Qatar to harness 5G monetisation, enhance operational efficiency, and support a wide range of digital transformation use cases by providing advanced features and functionalities to manage the volume, velocity, and variety of data.

The integration also accelerates the development of data pipelines, enabling faster time-to-market for new services. It also provides Ooredoo Qatar with a foundation for future development of data-driven initiatives in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and analytics.

Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar said: "By adopting cloud-native Ericsson Mediation, we are supporting our 5G monetisation strategy and setting the foundation for advanced data analytics and AI-driven initiatives that will drive operational efficiency and unlock new business opportunities."

Driving Cost Reductions

By leveraging the technology, Ooredoo Qatar anticipates significant reductions in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), along with gains in flexibility and agility, essential for meeting evolving market demands and capitalising on new revenue-generating opportunities. The solution also strengthens Ooredoo's Business and Operations Support Systems (BSS/OSS), ensuring agility in the competitive 5G market.

"By enhancing its Business and Operations Support Systems capabilities with Ericsson Mediation, Ooredoo Qatar is well-positioned to remain agile in the competitive 5G market, fully equipped to meet evolving customer needs and future technological advancements," Ericsson said.