Qatar Partners With Scale AI for AI-Powered Digital Transformation of Government Services

Reported by Kripa B 0

AI-Powered Collaboration to Modernise Government, Enhance Public Services, and Build a Future-Ready Workforce.

Highlights

  • Qatar’s MCIT and Scale AI partner to accelerate digital transformation.
  • AI-driven solutions to enhance government operations and public services.
  • Scale AI to lead AI upskilling programs for government employees and students.

Follow Us

Qatar Partners With Scale AI for AI-Powered Digital Transformation of Government Services
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has partnered with Scale AI, an AI solutions company, to accelerate Qatar's digital transformation in line with the country's National Development Strategy 3 (NDS3) and Digital Agenda 2030. This long-term collaboration aims to modernise government operations, enhance public services, and develop a future-ready workforce through AI-driven solutions such as predictive modeling, automation, and intelligent data analysis, Scale AI announced on February 24.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Selects Nokia 5G Standalone Core for Network Slicing and AI Integration




Key AI Applications

Initially, MCIT and Scale AI will identify key areas where AI can optimise processes and deliver significant societal benefits. Planned applications include:

  • Legal and Regulatory Improvements: AI-powered judicial research tools and automated regulatory review processes.
  • Healthcare Enhancements: Streamlining healthcare administration for better patient experiences.
  • Future Expansion: AI-driven solutions for personalised education, urban planning, financial systems, and sustainability initiatives.

"Applying AI-driven approaches will allow for better legal efficiencies through a civil judicial research tool, improved regulatory review processes through automation, and enhanced healthcare administration for better patient experiences," the company said.

AI Upskilling

As a key component of the partnership, Scale AI will lead an AI upskilling initiative aimed at training Qatari government employees, students, and schoolchildren through targeted workshops and hands-on sessions. This will help build local AI expertise, reducing reliance on external resources, according to the company.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Selects Ericsson to Enhance Network with Advanced 5G Features

Since 2019, Scale has powered the development of nearly every large language model, and will use this knowledge - in partnership with MCIT - to support Qatar's long-term digital transformation, economic growth, and global leadership in responsible AI adoption, Scale AI said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Madhav :

Anyone has any info on when BSNL will start implementing 4G in Mumbai? Im from Pune and when I visit…

JioBharat Prepaid Recharge Packs are Too Affordable

Shivraj Roy :

This morning

India, UK Strengthen Collaboration in Telecom, AI, 6G, and Space…

Shivraj Roy :

I’ll try to visit marol naka today to see if i find Vi 5G in feb

India, UK Strengthen Collaboration in Telecom, AI, 6G, and Space…

. :

After 2g is gone jio will increase prices thats the plan but that is not going to happen soon as…

JioBharat Prepaid Recharge Packs are Too Affordable

TheAndroidFreak :

And please don't ruin this beautiful unlimited network. Lol

India, UK Strengthen Collaboration in Telecom, AI, 6G, and Space…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments