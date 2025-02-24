Qatar Partners With Scale AI for AI-Powered Digital Transformation of Government Services



The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has partnered with Scale AI, an AI solutions company, to accelerate Qatar's digital transformation in line with the country's National Development Strategy 3 (NDS3) and Digital Agenda 2030. This long-term collaboration aims to modernise government operations, enhance public services, and develop a future-ready workforce through AI-driven solutions such as predictive modeling, automation, and intelligent data analysis, Scale AI announced on February 24.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Selects Nokia 5G Standalone Core for Network Slicing and AI Integration









Key AI Applications

Initially, MCIT and Scale AI will identify key areas where AI can optimise processes and deliver significant societal benefits. Planned applications include:

Legal and Regulatory Improvements: AI-powered judicial research tools and automated regulatory review processes.

AI-powered judicial research tools and automated regulatory review processes. Healthcare Enhancements: Streamlining healthcare administration for better patient experiences.

Streamlining healthcare administration for better patient experiences. Future Expansion: AI-driven solutions for personalised education, urban planning, financial systems, and sustainability initiatives.

"Applying AI-driven approaches will allow for better legal efficiencies through a civil judicial research tool, improved regulatory review processes through automation, and enhanced healthcare administration for better patient experiences," the company said.

AI Upskilling

As a key component of the partnership, Scale AI will lead an AI upskilling initiative aimed at training Qatari government employees, students, and schoolchildren through targeted workshops and hands-on sessions. This will help build local AI expertise, reducing reliance on external resources, according to the company.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Selects Ericsson to Enhance Network with Advanced 5G Features

Since 2019, Scale has powered the development of nearly every large language model, and will use this knowledge - in partnership with MCIT - to support Qatar's long-term digital transformation, economic growth, and global leadership in responsible AI adoption, Scale AI said.