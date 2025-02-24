Airtel Offers 25+ OTTs and TV Connection with Rs 599 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel is one of the largest broadband service providers in India. The company's Xstream Fiber and Xstream AirFiber service is now available in almost all cities and towns of the country. At the same time, the company is working on expanding it to areas where it is not present as there's a huge opportunity to lock in premium customers. The broadband service from Airtel also bundles entertainment benefits for the customers. We are not just talking about the OTT (over-the-top) benefits, but the DTH (Direct-to-Home) service as well. Today, we are going to discuss a plan from Airtel which comes with DTH and OTT benefits. Let's take a look at this plan.









Read More - Jio AirFiber Max Most Expensive Plan Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel's Rs 599 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 599 broadband plan is available in only select areas of the country. If you are one of the lucky ones living in an area where this plan is available, check out the benefits of this plan.

The Rs 599 plan from Airtel comes with only up to 30 Mbps speed. It offers up to 3.3TB of monthly data to the users. There are 350+ TV channels added as a benefit with this plan. To get a Set-Top Box (STB) from Airtel, you might need to pay a security deposit. To get more details, just ask the company representative selling you the connection.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Plans Under Rs 1000

The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and 25+ more. The installation charges with this plan will be waived by Airtel if the customer decides to take the prepaid plan for at least three months. Note that in areas where Airtel doesn't offer Xstream Fiber service, it offers AirFiber. But in areas where both are present, our recommendation would be that you go for the fiber over AirFiber.