Jio AirFiber Max Most Expensive Plan Benefits Detailed

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has expanded the reach of its AirFiber service or FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service to almost every part of the country. To promote the service, the company, is in fact, running offers such as free installations. Further, YouTube Premium is only offered by Jio to the customers in India as an added beenfit on purchasing services. Today, we will take a look at the most expensive plan offered by Jio AirFiber. Jio has two categories for its AirFiber plans - AirFiber and AirFiber Max. The three most expensive plans offered by the company under the service are listed under AirFiber Max. These plans cost Rs 1499, Rs 2499 and Rs 3999 before taxes. We will list out the benefits of the Rs 3999 plan here.









Reliance Jio AirFiber Rs 3999 Plan Explained

The Rs 3999 AirFiber Max plan from Reliance Jio comes with 1 Gbps of download and upload speed. The data bundled with this plan is 1000GB. The service validity of the plan is 30 days. Note that the final price will also include taxes, so it will cost you close to Rs 5000 per month. Along with this the data and the high-speed, Jio AirFiber's Rs 3999 plan also has OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the users.

These OTT benefits includes platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Lite, YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, ETV Win, and FanCode.

Jio offers this plan in configuration of 3, 6 and 12 months to all the new customers. The company will not charge any installation amount for users going for the 12 months plan.

This is the most expensive plan offered by Jio AirFiber. Note that it is definitely not everyone's cup of tea. This plan is likely going to suit small businesses which have several people in the office and many connected IoT (Internet of Things) devices.