Brahma Acquires Metaphysic to Expand AI-Powered Content Creation Capabilities



Brahma, an AI and content technology company formed by the DNEG Group, has acquired Metaphysic, a developer of AI content creation technologies, in a merger aimed at accelerating the development of AI-powered content tools for enterprises, IP rights-holders, and content creators across industries.

New Era of AI Content Creation

The acquisition values Brahma at USD 1.43 billion, with Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG) and the DNEG Group investing an additional USD 25 million. This investment follows UASG's USD 200 million investment in the DNEG Group in 2024. Meanwhile, Metaphysic's existing investors—including Liberty Global, S32, Rakuten Capital, TO Ventures, and 8VC—will become shareholders in Brahma, the company announced on Tuesday, February 18.

Brahma will develop foundational AI, data, and content workflow and management technologies as part of a comprehensive suite of AI-native products designed to create user-customised content across video, image, and audio.

Integration of AI Technologies

Following the transaction, Brahma will integrate Metaphysic's AI technology with DNEG Group's creative technology, including Ziva's technology for the creation of digital human and character simulations and the Clear AI platform. The expanded team will consist of over 800 engineers and creative technologists, developing a suite of AI-native products.

DNEG Group stated that this announcement follows Ziva's recognition with a 2025 SciTech Award by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, as well as Metaphysic's AI neural performance toolset receiving the Emerging Technology Award at the Visual Effects Society Awards.

Brahma Plans to Reshape AI-Driven Content

"With Brahma, we are taking DNEG's multiple Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation toolsets and marrying them with the incredible power of generative AI to create a suite of AI content products, including what we believe will be the industry's leading photorealistic AI video creator," said Prabhu Narasimhan, Executive Chairman of Brahma. "I am excited to take Brahma from a niche user base focused on high-end movie and TV production to enterprise and content creators across every industry."

"Brahma offers every business a strategy for generative AI content creation, from owning their data to delivering amazing, user-customized AI content across video, image, and audio," said Thomas Graham, CEO of Metaphysic and President of Brahma. "By bringing together the incredible teams at Brahma and Metaphysic, we can deliver an operating system for generative AI content that starts with securing your IP and ends with new revenue streams built on a suite of products that deliver Hollywood-quality content and experiences at unprecedented scale."

"Brahma's acquisition of Metaphysic turbocharges the development of a truly game-changing suite of content creation and management products, fueled by the limitless potential of AI," said Namit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of the DNEG Group and interim CEO of Brahma. "IP rights-holders and content creators across every sector—from media and entertainment, to retail, to healthcare, to education and beyond—will be empowered to create incredible content at a scale and fidelity that is currently reserved only for those with the highest budgets."