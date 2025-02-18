Adobe Launches Firefly Video AI Model in Beta, Ensuring IP Safety



Adobe has expanded its generative AI portfolio with the launch of the first public beta version of Firefly Video Model, an AI tool designed for video creation within the new Firefly application. This addition enhances Firefly's multi-modal capabilities, integrating video, image, and vector generation within a single platform to streamline creative workflows.

"The new Firefly Video Model— the industry's first commercially safe AI video generation model — powers Generate Video (beta) in the Firefly application, as well as Generative Extend (beta) in Adobe Premiere Pro, and generates IP-friendly video content that can be used in production today," Adobe announced on February 12.









Also Read: Adobe and General Assembly Launch Creative Skills Academy in India for AI Skills

Creativity with AI

The Firefly Video Model enables users to generate 1080p video clips from text prompts, transforming still images into motion. It also introduces Translate and Lip Sync, allowing creators to localize content across multiple languages while preserving vocal tone and synchronization.

"Translate Audio and Translate Video are available today in 20+ languages, with Lip Sync functionality only available to enterprise customers," Adobe said.

"As a filmmaker, it's important that the tools I use are crafted with integrity and a deep respect for artists — and Adobe's commitment to this is clear with Firefly" said Dave Clark, Chief Creative Officer of Promise.

Firefly Standard and Pro Plans

Adobe has also introduced Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro plans, offering tiered access to premium video and audio features. All Firefly plans include unlimited access to Firefly imaging and vector features and tiered capacity for premium video and audio features, Adobe said. A Firefly Premium plan is also in the works for high-volume creators.

Adobe said the Firefly Standard plan enables access to 2,000 video/audio credits per month, allowing up to 20 five-second 1080p video generations or the translation of up to 6 minutes of audio and video, starting at USD 9.99. The Firefly Pro plan provides access to 7,000 video/audio credits per month, allowing up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations or the translation of up to 23 minutes of audio and video, starting at USD 29.99.

Also Read: Meta Unveils New AI Models and Tools to Drive Innovation

Production-Ready AI with Commercial Safety

According to Adobe, Firefly is trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock and public domain material where copyright has expired, ensuring commercial safety. It integrates with tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, enabling professionals to move seamlessly from ideation to production.

The AI model excels in landscape generation, from sweeping natural vistas to detailed urban environments, atmospheric effects, and animal motion, with ongoing improvements in human-centric content.

"Like many AI models, Firefly is still refining its capabilities with human-centric content and we're actively working to improve quickly in this area," Adobe added.

AI in Filmmaking

According to Adobe, the new advancements promise to reshape creative workflows, offering enhanced control over camera angles, motion, and aspect ratios. The ability to set keyframes and refine generated videos ensures a higher level of precision.

"In under two years, Firefly has been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally and has evolved from an image generation tool to the most comprehensive generative offering for creative teams," Adobe highlighted.

"Firefly is designed for creative professionals looking for unmatched creative control and IP-friendly tools that can be used safely and effectively in both ideation and production," said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe's digital media business.

According to a Reuters report, Alexandru Costin, Adobe's vice president of generative AI, said the company is working to generate 4K video and will remain focused on quality rather than longer clips.

"We actually think that great motion, great structure, great definition scheme, making the actual clip look like it was film, is more important than making a longer clip that's unusable," Costin reportedly said.

Also Read: Coca-Cola Leverages AI for Its Holiday Campaign: Report

AI-Powered Video for Brands and Studios

Adobe stated that "leading brands and agencies including Deloitte Digital, dentsu, IBM, IPG Health, Mattel, PepsiCo/Gatorade, Stagwell and Tapestry are choosing Firefly as it provides the creative control needed to produce content at scale."

"Adobe's Firefly Video Model is making it easier for brands and studios to create original content without worrying about IP issues. Some of the brands we work with have been hesitant to use generative AI because of ownership concerns, but now Firefly is offering a commercially safe, production-ready tool that keeps creative integrity intact. It gives agencies like ours, Native Foreign, the ability to push storytelling further — bringing big ideas to life faster and smarter, without compromise," explained Nik Kleverov, Chief Creative Officer, Native Foreign.