vodafone idea recharge plans with jiohotstar subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom in India, has several prepaid recharge plans with JioHotstar subscription. Note that the JioHotstar subscription plans are not new. Only the older Disney+ Hotstar plans now instead bundled JioHotstar. This is because JioStar recently introduced JioHotstar, a merged version of the Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. Let's take a look at the plans from Vi that are offering JioHotstar subscription to the cutomers at no additional cost.









Vodafone Idea JioHotstar Recharge Plans Detailed

Vodafone Idea Rs 169 Plan - The Rs 169 plan from Vodafone Idea is a data voucher which comes with 8GB of data for 30 days. There is no service validity bundled with this plan. JioHotstar Mobile is bundled with this plan for 3 months.

Vodafone Idea Rs 994 Plan - The Rs 994 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 3 months of JioHotstar Mobile subscription. It offers customers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. There are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits bundled as well.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3699 Plan - The Rs 3699 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 1 year of JioHotstar Mobile subscription. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 1 year. This plan also bundles Vi Hero Unlimited benefits too.

Vodafone Idea Rs 469 Plan - The Rs 469 plan from Vi comes with JioHotstar Mobile for 3 months, and offers 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. There are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits bundled for customers.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Plan - The Rs 151 plan from Vi is the cheapest JioHotstar bundled prepaid plan from Vi. However, the Rs 151 plan from Vi doesn't come with service validity. The Vodafone Idea Rs 151 plan is a data voucher and comes with 4GB of data for 30 days. The JioHotstar Mobile subscription is bundled for 3 months with this plan too.

Vi's postpaid mobile plans also bundle JioHotstar. Check out Vi's postpaid mobile plans to check out what you will get with each of them.