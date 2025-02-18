TRAI Proposes New Authorisation Model for Telecom Infrastructure and Services



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations on the terms and conditions for network authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The move aims to streamline regulatory processes, enhance ease of doing business, and support the growth of the telecom sector.

According to the statement, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had sought TRAI's inputs on the framework for granting authorisations to entities establishing, operating, maintaining, or expanding telecom networks. Following a consultation process, which included public feedback and an open house discussion, TRAI has outlined a structured approach for issuing network authorisations.









"These recommendations are aimed at fostering growth and enhancing ease of doing business in the telecom sector. Through these recommendations, the Authority has recommended a network authorisation framework, apart from detailed terms and conditions for various network authorisations to be granted under the Telecommunications Act, 2023," the Ministry of Communications said on Monday, February 17.

Key Recommendations:

Centralised Authorisation: The Central Government should grant network authorisations instead of entering into agreements with entities.

Rule-Based Framework: Detailed terms and conditions should be defined in rules notified under the Act. Any changes, except for national security reasons, should involve TRAI's recommendations.

Infrastructure Provider (IP) Authorisation: Required for entities managing dark fibers, right of way (RoW), duct space, telecom towers, and in-building solution (IBS).

Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider (DCIP) Authorisation: Covers wireline and radio access networks, transmission links, and Wi-Fi systems.

"Any entity intending to establish, operate, maintain, or expand wireline access network, radio access network (RAN), transmission links, and Wi-Fi systems should obtain DCIP Authorisation from the Central Government," TRAI's recommendation said.

Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Authorisation: Necessary for entities managing internet traffic exchange within India.

TRAI recommended that the Central Government should introduce Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Authorisation. Any entity intending to establish, operate, maintain, or expand Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in India should obtain IXP Authorisation from the Central Government.

Satellite Earth Station Gateway (SESG) Provider Authorisation: Required for operating satellite ground infrastructure.

The Central Government should introduce Satellite Earth Station Gateway (SESG) Provider Authorisation. "Any entity intending to establish, operate, maintain, or expand satellite earth station gateway (SESG) in India should be required to obtain SESG Provider Authorisation from the Central Government," the recommendation said.

Cloud-hosted Telecom Network (CTN) Authorisation: Introduced for cloud-based telecom services. Any entity intending to establish, operate, maintain, or expand cloud-hosted telecommunication network should obtain CTN Provider Authorisation from the Central Government.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Provider Authorisation: The existing two-zone policy for MNP should continue, with provisions for future expansion.

"The present policy regime of two MNP zones, each comprising of 11 authorised service areas (telecom circles/ Metro areas), and only one MNP Provider authorised entity in each MNP zone should be continued at present. However, in future, the Central Government may, if deemed fit, change the number of MNP zones in the country, amend the composition of authorised services areas within each MNP zone, and introduce more MNP Provider authorised entities in each MNP zone," the recommendation said.

Exemptions: Content Delivery Networks (CDN), in-building telecom solutions, and certain satellite ground stations should be exempt from authorisation, according to the recommendation.

Additionally, TRAI suggested exploring Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN) Authorisation for enterprises and a potential framework for Cable Landing Station (CLS) Provider Authorisation. The recommendations also propose a transition for existing infrastructure providers to the new system.