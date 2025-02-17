Zomato Launches AI-Powered Customer Support Platform, Nugget



Food and grocery delivery company Zomato has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, no-code customer support platform for businesses worldwide, the company's co-founder and Group CEO, Deepinder Goyal, said on February 17. The AI platform, called Nugget, is the first product from Zomato Labs, the company’s incubator for in-house innovations. Zomato may launch more software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings through Zomato Labs in the future.

Zomato Introduces Nugget

"Introducing Nugget – an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps scale support effortlessly – highly customizable, low-cost, no developer team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation," Goyal said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to Goyal, Nugget – which was built by Zomato as an internal tool over three years – is now powering over 15 million support interactions per month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. The tool is touted to solve up to 80 percent of queries autonomously by AI agents, learning and adapting in real-time.

"We are now opening it up to businesses worldwide – 90 percent of companies who have seen Nugget have signed up," Goyal added.

Key Features

Through the service, Zomato is offering businesses AI agents and co-pilots to perform accurate image classification, automated quality audits, AI-powered analytics, Voice AI Agents, intelligent conversations, and seamless integration via tools like Freshdesk, Zoho, Salesforce, Slack, Zendesk and WhatsApp.

As per Nugget's website, the service boasts an 80 percent customer query resolution by AI agents, a 25 percent increase in compliance with the agent co-pilot, and a 20 percent reduction in resolution time.

Free Access for Founders

To accelerate initial adoption, Goyal stated that the service will be offered to founders free of charge.

"Founders: stuck in a contract with a legacy provider? We'll give you Nugget for free for the remainder of your term," Goyal added in his post.