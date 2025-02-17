Zomato Launches AI-Powered Customer Support Platform, Nugget

Reported by Kripa B 0

The AI platform, called Nugget, is the first product from Zomato Labs, the company’s incubator for in-house innovations.

Highlights

  • Zomato launches Nugget, an AI-powered, no-code customer support platform.
  • Nugget handles 15 million support interactions per month across Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure.
  • AI agents resolve up to 80 percent of queries autonomously, reducing resolution time by 20 percent.

Follow Us

Zomato Launches AI-Powered Customer Support Platform, Nugget
Food and grocery delivery company Zomato has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, no-code customer support platform for businesses worldwide, the company's co-founder and Group CEO, Deepinder Goyal, said on February 17. The AI platform, called Nugget, is the first product from Zomato Labs, the company’s incubator for in-house innovations. Zomato may launch more software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings through Zomato Labs in the future.

Also Read: Meesho Launches Gen AI-Powered Voice Bot for Customer Support




Zomato Introduces Nugget

"Introducing Nugget – an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps scale support effortlessly – highly customizable, low-cost, no developer team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation," Goyal said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to Goyal, Nugget – which was built by Zomato as an internal tool over three years – is now powering over 15 million support interactions per month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. The tool is touted to solve up to 80 percent of queries autonomously by AI agents, learning and adapting in real-time.

"We are now opening it up to businesses worldwide – 90 percent of companies who have seen Nugget have signed up," Goyal added.

Also Read: Amazon Introduces AI Shopping Guides to Enhance Experience for US Customers

Key Features

Through the service, Zomato is offering businesses AI agents and co-pilots to perform accurate image classification, automated quality audits, AI-powered analytics, Voice AI Agents, intelligent conversations, and seamless integration via tools like Freshdesk, Zoho, Salesforce, Slack, Zendesk and WhatsApp.

As per Nugget's website, the service boasts an 80 percent customer query resolution by AI agents, a 25 percent increase in compliance with the agent co-pilot, and a 20 percent reduction in resolution time.

Also Read: Returned.com Streamlines Online Returns with New Voice AI Feature

Free Access for Founders

To accelerate initial adoption, Goyal stated that the service will be offered to founders free of charge.

"Founders: stuck in a contract with a legacy provider? We'll give you Nugget for free for the remainder of your term," Goyal added in his post.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

lmao nah local ftth is needed for iCloud backups tho and that unlimited data is very helpful as i dont…

Jio Leads in Download Speeds, Airtel in Uploads: TRAI Study

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Xiaomi 16 Pro/Ultra Display Specifications: 6.85 inch Straight Screen 2K + 120Hz LTPO OLED LIPO Physical Four…

Xiaomi 15 Launch Date, OnePlus 13 Mini Battery Tipped

GS..007 :

Useless and Choked network of VI in Pune and rest of Maharastra....Airtel rocks everywhere atleast average 30 to 40mbps constantly....and…

Airtel and Jio Exchange Witty Banter on Valentine’s Day 2025

TheAndroidFreak :

Finally unlimited for 12 hours. Getting rid of local FTTH lol?

Jio Leads in Download Speeds, Airtel in Uploads: TRAI Study

GS..007 :

So what atlast it is a glass not made up of any metal or iron, what you are expecting if…

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments