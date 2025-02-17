Zain KSA and Nokia Partner to Develop 5G Cloud RAN and AI RAN Solutions

The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation in Saudi Arabia with advanced 5G and AI-driven network solutions.

Highlights

  • Zain KSA and Nokia join forces to develop 5G and 5G-Advanced solutions.
  • Cloud RAN Benefits: Offers a flexible, scalable, and high-performance network infrastructure.
  • AI RAN Capabilities: Enables automation, real-time analytics, and enhanced efficiency.

Zain KSA and Nokia Partner to Advance 5G, AI RAN Technologies
Zain KSA, the telecommunications and digital solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, and Nokia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop 5G and 5G-Advanced solutions through Cloud RAN and AI RAN technologies. The MoU was signed during LEAP 2025, the global tech event hosted in Riyadh.

Also Read: Samsung Accelerates AI Integration into RAN, Demonstrates AI-RAN Technologies




Transformation with Cloud RAN

This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation in the telecoms sector and develop a future-proof infrastructure that meets the anticipated demand for open wireless networks, Zain KSA stated, noting that Cloud RAN provides a flexible and scalable infrastructure, resulting in an enhanced, more reliable network performance.

Meanwhile, AI RAN enables advanced automation capabilities and real-time data analytics, leading to improved user experience and operational efficiency and serving as a key enabler for next-gen technologies such as 6G, IoT, and AI, the companies said.

Supporting Saudi Vision 2030

Through this collaboration, Zain KSA will integrate the latest AI technologies into its infrastructure to support the Kingdom's digital economy in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Chief Technology Officer of Zain KSA said: "This partnership is a strategic step toward building a more intelligent network with enhanced agility using the latest cloud and AI technologies, positioning us for future innovation through which we can continue to enable nationwide digital transformation."

Also Read: SoftBank and Ericsson Partner to Explore AI-Integrated RAN Solutions

5G-Advanced Cloud RAN Trial

Zain KSA and Nokia recently completed a live trial for 5G-Advanced cloud radio solutions (Cloud RAN) which the companies claim to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

