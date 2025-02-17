Icertis Integrates DeepSeek into Its AI-Powered Contract Intelligence Platform

Reported by Kripa B 0

The integration provides deeper insights into contract data, enabling informed decision-making and improved contract performance while maintaining cost control over AI adoption.

Highlights

  • Icertis integrates DeepSeek R1 into its platform to enhance contract intelligence.
  • Enterprises gain deeper insights, streamline operations, and optimize AI adoption costs.
  • The OmniModel strategy enables flexibility in leveraging multiple AI models.

Icertis Integrates DeepSeek AI to Enhance Contract Intelligence
AI-powered contract intelligence company Icertis has integrated its platform with DeepSeek R1 as part of its OmniModel strategy. This strategy provides "customers the choice to leverage different AI models while solving complex contracting challenges to optimise both outcomes and costs," Icertis announced on February 17.

Efficiency Through AI-Powered Contracts

By connecting DeepSeek's AI with Icertis technology, enterprises can streamline operations, mitigate risks, and enhance revenue capture. The integration provides deeper insights into contract data, enabling informed decision-making and improved contract performance while maintaining cost control over AI adoption.

"At Icertis, we believe that an adaptable platform is essential for enabling large-scale enterprises to future-proof their AI investments and fully realize the potential of AI in contracting," said Sudarshan Chitre, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Icertis. "Our integration with DeepSeek exemplifies the Icertis OmniModel commitment to help customers capitalize on the latest advancements as the AI landscape evolves, thereby accelerating their journey toward contract intelligence and maximizing the value of every customer and supplier agreement."

OmniModel Strategy

Icertis said it "remains at the forefront of AI innovation and was the first in the market to deliver a genAI-powered Copilot for enterprise contracting." Looking ahead, the company is advancing AI Agents and agentic workflows to position contracts as strategic assets.

"By embracing emerging AI technologies and fostering strategic partnerships with companies like Harvey, Icertis enables enterprises to drive measurable returns from AI and gain competitive advantage through its OmniModel approach," the company said.

Enterprise-Grade AI Security and Reliability

With global AI spending projected to reach USD 337 billion by 2025, Icertis affirms its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade security and reliability that customers need to confidently embrace AI transformation, utilizing contracts as one of their most critical business tools.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

