Armis Integrates Nvidia AI Technologies to Enhance Critical Infrastructure Security



Armis, the cyber exposure management and security company, announced that its Armis Centrix platform will be powered by Nvidia BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs) and, in the future, the Nvidia Morpheus cybersecurity AI framework to protect critical infrastructure while maintaining operational continuity. These integrations provide a secure, isolated environment for critical infrastructure sectors without impacting performance or operations, Armis said in a statement on February 12, 2025.

Armis Leverages Nvidia Technology

Armis Centrix, Armis' cyber exposure management platform, with Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs enables customers to safeguard critical OT systems at both the host and network level, the company said.

"This integration with Nvidia technologies extends the reach of Armis' comprehensive, best-in-class platform for OT security and cyber exposure management so that more organizations can see, protect and manage their critical assets with operational resiliency," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder of Armis.

Scalability and Compatibility

According to the statement, deploying Armis Centrix on Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs strengthens security from the ground to the cloud by leveraging Armis' AI-powered asset intelligence to detect and mitigate threats in real-time. The integration of Armis' capabilities into the BlueField-3 DPU platform ensures compatibility and scalability across a range of OT environments.

"Securing critical infrastructure amid today's dynamic threat landscape is more important than ever," said Ofir Arkin, Senior Distinguished Architect for Cybersecurity at Nvidia. "The Nvidia cybersecurity AI platform allows innovators like Armis to develop breakthrough technologies for cyber exposure management and security, delivering a powerful, scalable and flexible solution tailored to the needs of modern OT environments."