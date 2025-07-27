Vi’s Plan Under Rs 2000 for One Year

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has a prepaid plan under Rs 2000 which comes with one year validity. In the current scenario, this feels like one of the cheapest ways to keep your SIM active for long and not having to worry about recharging anytime soon. Vi has been investing a lot into networks and is also offering such plans to garner a larger market share for itself. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan and whether it is worth it in the first place.









Read More - UPI Goes Truly Global with PayPal Integration

Vodafone Idea Rs 1999 Plan

Vodafone Idea has a Rs 1999 plan on offer for customers throughout India. With this plan users get unlimited voice calling, 24GB of total data, and 3600 SMS in total. There's no more additional benefits bundled. The plan carries a service validity of 365 days.

There are cheaper plans to keep your SIM active, but they don't come with year long validity. One of the benefits of having this plan is that you can be worry free of recharging any time soon. It can also be perfect for people who want to recharge their SIMs with a plan majorly for voice calling. There's even plenty of data for short term to medium term usage.

Read More - Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 – Mar 2024

Vi's networks are improving with all the investments the company is making thus far. The telco wants to scale capex to new heights for catching up with Airtel and Jio. Vodafone Idea needs to not only improve performance, but ensure that improvement results in subscriber addition. The telco has not been able to arrest subscriber loss despite investments and nation wide campaigns. At present, the only two telcos adding users in India are Jio and Airtel.