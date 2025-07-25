JioPC Turns Your TV Into an AI-Ready Computer at Rs 599 Per Month



Reliance Jio previously announced that it would launch a cloud-based AI personal computer. In line with this announcement, the cloud PC service was recently introduced and can be used alongside the JioHome service, which is powered by Jio's AirFiber and Fiber. TelecomTalk reported on this service offering in May 2025. On its website, in the JioHome section, Jio says, "JioHome brings you unlimited Wi-Fi and non-stop entertainment — with 800+ TV channels, OTT apps, gaming, computer-on-TV, and more." The computer-on-TV service refers to what Jio describes as its next-gen AI-ready computer, JioPC.

What is JioPC?

JioPC is a cloud-based virtual desktop service that allows you to turn your TV into a personal computer by using a Jio set-top box (STB). It's designed especially for households without PCs, targeting students, remote learners, and users seeking essential computing via an affordable setup. According to the website, the cloud platform is targeted at students, creators, families, and traders.

"JioPC is a virtual desktop service designed to work, learn, and create. Whether you’re browsing the web, using productivity apps, engaging with educational tools, or attending online classes, JioPC ensures a smooth, seamless experience for all your needs," Jio says on its website.

How Does JioPC Work?

A customer requires a JioFiber or AirFiber connection and a Jio set-top box to use the JioPC service. Navigate to the JioPC app from the STB's apps menu on your TV. Connect a keyboard and mouse (via USB or Bluetooth) to the STB.

Why Choose JioPC?

Jio says JioPC will be your reliable partner for work, learning, and entertainment. It is ideal for browsing, running productivity apps, educational tools, attending online classes, and more. It is affordable, requires low upfront cost, and eliminates maintenance or upgrade worries since everything is managed in the cloud. Plus, your data remains secure even if your set-top box is damaged or replaced.

What You Need to Get Started

To start using a JioPC, you need a TV/screen, JioFiber or JioAirFiber connection with a set-top box (STB), a keyboard and mouse, and an active JioPC subscription (JioPC Plan). As an introductory offer, Jio is charging zero activation fee and offering unlimited usage. You will need to register to set up a JioPC account before you launch the JioPC virtual desktop.

JioPC Configuration

The Jio virtual PC features 4 vCPUs clocked at 2.45 GHz, 8GB of RAM, and 100GB of cloud storage. It runs on the Ubuntu (Linux) operating system.

JioPC Features

AI-Ready PC, Always-up-to-date, Monthly subscription, No repair and maintenance, forever secure, and lightning-fast browsing are some of the 'unmatched features' which Jio claims on its website.

Productive Applications on JioPC

For productivity apps, JioPC comes pre-installed with LibreOffice, which offers a set of productivity applications, including word processing, spreadsheet management, and more. It supports opening and editing Microsoft Office file formats, including .docx, .xlsx, .pptx, and others. Alternatively, you can use cloud-based versions of Microsoft Office apps like Office 365 through the browser, according to Jio.

Data Safety on JioPC

Jio claims that the data is stored securely in the cloud. Even if the Jio set-top box is damaged or replaced, your data remains intact and secure. External peripherals like cameras, printers, etc., are blocked, and these will be enabled in the near future.

JioPC Subscription Plans

JioPC is offered as a subscription service available in various capacities and plans. As of this writing, Reliance Jio is offering a free trial of the JioPC service. Users can enjoy a 1-month JioPC subscription for free (worth Rs 599) by connecting any wireless keyboard and mouse. Since this is a cloud-based service, subscribers will need a consistent internet connection to utilize the service.

Once the free trial ends, below are the JioPC plans that subscribers can purchase:

1-month validity with unlimited usage at Rs 599 per month plus GST.

2-month validity with unlimited usage at Rs 999 per month plus GST.

3-months + 1-month validity with unlimited usage at Rs 1,499 plus GST under a limited-period offer.

6-months + 2-months validity with unlimited usage at Rs 2,499 plus GST under a limited-period offer.

12-months + 3-months validity with unlimited usage at Rs 4,599 plus GST under a limited-period offer.

All the above plans come with 8GB RAM and 100GB storage specifications. Additionally, Jio is offering Adobe Express Premium with all plans for free.

Industry and Academic Reactions

Leaders from NITI Aayog, Adobe, Harvard Business School, and various Indian universities have praised JioPC as a game-changer for digital inclusion, education, and skill development in India.

"You've changed India's digital landscape once, and I do believe you will change it again with the launch of JioPC. We have to ensure that people are using the internet for livelihood, for building higher skills, and we have to ensure that the last person or the last woman in the food chain is able to get this access to move up the economic value chain. Hence, it is an absolute pleasure. I'm so excited with the launch of JioPC, which promises bridging that gap and providing access to AI-ready Compute to every single Indian," said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog, in a video shared by Jio's official X handle on July 12, 2025.

"This launch of JioPC with advanced technological development will help the country to become a Vikasit Bharat by 2047. On behalf of Pratap University, Rajasthan, I would like to congratulate first of all to the team of Reliance Jio for launching the JioPC. After going through the entire JioPC technological-driven thing, it will be something which will help to enrich the academics in the country. Reliance Jio has always played a very vital role for the development of the nation, and is becoming one of the strongest backbone for our youth," Shailendra Bhadauria, Chancellor, Pratap University, is seen as saying in the video shared by Reliance Jio on X on July 14, 2025.

"I want to congratulate the Jio team, led by Mr Akash Ambani, to bringing this disruptor to the country and making India the next technology hub for the world. Lovely Professional University is one of India's largest university with more than 45,000 students studying with us. But we also understand that the socio-economic divide does not provide access to technology to everyone at equal level. And in such a scenario, JioPC is a big disruptor. Not only it provides an affordable access to technology, but it also gives the flexibility to scale up as one grows," Aman Mittal, Vice President of Lovely Professional University, was seen as saying in the video clip shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 14, 2025.

"Access to advanced computing must become a right, not a privilege. India is on the cusp of an educational transformation. Cloud-powered solutions that turn any screen into an AI-capable learning device offer a powerful alternative. They open doors for students in remote regions to learn on par with peers in metropolitan areas. It is heartening to see such innovations emerge from within India and empowering the next generation to thrive in a technology-led future," Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), was seen as saying in the video shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 16, 2025.

"It's very heartening to see how Jio is empowering the youth of this country. It's not just about having new technology, but about giving our students and teachers better ways to learn. We are launching the Jio lab at Chitkara very soon, and it's a very proud moment for all of us at Chitkara University. Jio's journey feels so special to us. It is like walking the same path side by side. Big congratulations to the entire JioPC team for bringing such a revolutionary technology into the world," Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, was seen as saying in the video shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 17, 2025.

"Computers are going to reach even the last child of the country. I would like to thank Reliance Group for the JioPC initiative. Hello, I am Kulbhusham Sharma, National President of NISA. NISA's goal is to provide even the last child of the country with quality education as well as digital education, and under the JioPC program, this dream is about to come true," the National President of NISA is seen as saying in the video shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 18, 2025.

"Make in India. Make AI work in India is the motto of the JioPC. Today, we are having a new product which is going to make India much more inclusive and democratic. It is AI-ready and it is also from cloud-powered computing. You can use it from any screen. This is implementing our revolutionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and mission to make innovation transformative and inclusive as well as democratic," Santhishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was seen as saying in the video shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 20, 2025.

"JioPC is a groundbreaking AI-capable computer without the need for any hardware purchase. After revolutionising connectivity with high-speed internet for millions, Jio is now taking the next leap, bringing next-gen computing to every home, student, and entrepreneur. Adobe is thrilled to be part of Jio's digital inclusion mission with Adobe Express. It is Adobe's quick and easy to create anything AI-based app, enabling everyone to tell their stories and bring their ideas to life, with impact, whether through a video, presentation, social media posts, or more," Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe, was seen as saying in the video shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 22, 2025.

"Higher education journey is going to simply be revolutionised by something like JioPC. Hi, I'm Tarun Khanna, Professor at Harvard Business School. I've been centrally concerned with how we could unlock enormous reservoirs of talent in fast-growing emerging markets like India, and I think technology is going to be a big piece of the answer. And now to hear about JioPC providing AI computing on tap—pay as you go—at a very affordable price point to millions is so heartening. So I wish the team enormous success in the weeks and months ahead," the Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor was seen as saying in the video shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 23, 2025.

"Imagine that anyone in India could access a powerful computer without buying new hardware. That is the idea behind the JioPC. It turns any screen into a full-fledged desktop, powered from the cloud. No hardware to buy, no repairs, no upgrades—just a seamless, secure, AI-ready computer. So whether you're a student, a small business owner, or someone just exploring technology for the first time, JioPC is an affordable way to access all the tools that you need," Mohanbir Sawhney, McCormick Tribune Professor of Technology, Kellogg School of Management, was seen as saying in a video shared by Reliance Jio on platform X on July 24, 2025.

Have you experienced the Next-Gen AI Ready Computer, JioPC?